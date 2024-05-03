GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pakistan imposes restrictions on movement of Chinese nationals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after recent attack

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government mandates Chinese citizens to travel with armoured vehicles for safety in the region

May 03, 2024 02:11 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan

ANI
File picture of police officers examine the site of suicide bombing at a highway in Shangla, district in the Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on March 26, 2024. A convoy of Chinese engineers working on the Dasu hydropower project was targeted in the attack, resulting in casualties.

File picture of police officers examine the site of suicide bombing at a highway in Shangla, district in the Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on March 26, 2024. A convoy of Chinese engineers working on the Dasu hydropower project was targeted in the attack, resulting in casualties. | Photo Credit: AP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government in Pakistan has implemented measures requiring Chinese citizens to travel with armoured vehicles while in the region, Dawn reported. This decision was disclosed by a senior police official during a meeting held on May 1.

Deputy Inspector General of Police in Hazara range, Tahir Ayub Khan, stated, “As we’re adopting all possible measures for the safety of Chinese nationals, they shouldn’t travel in the province without armoured vehicles in line with the government’s directions.”

Pakistan steps up security for Chinese workers after bombing

The meeting, which convened to discuss security arrangements for the Suki Kinari hydropower project in the Malkandi area of Kaghan Valley, brought together key stakeholders including security personnel, Chinese engineers, and project managers. During the discussions, emphasis was placed on ensuring stringent security measures to protect the lives of those involved in critical infrastructure projects, Dawn reported.

Inspecting the sites of the Suki Kinari and Balakot hydropower projects, DIG Tahir Ayub Khan reiterated the government's stance on maintaining high standards of security. He emphasised that residential colonies housing Chinese engineers and workers would have boundary walls of no less than eight feet in height, potentially topped with barbed wire for added protection.

The heightened security measures come in the wake of a recent incident wherein a convoy of Chinese engineers working on the Dasu hydropower project in Shangla district was targeted in a suicide attack, resulting in casualties. Following the attack, security concerns have been elevated, prompting authorities to take proactive steps to mitigate risks and ensure the safety of foreign nationals.

