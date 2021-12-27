Pakistan approves ‘citizen-centric’ National Security Policy

First-of-its kind document puts economic security at its core

Pakistan’s top security panel on Monday approved its National Security Policy for 2022-26, placing “economic security at the core” of the first-of-its kind document to ensure a “citizen-centric approach to security”.

The policy was presented and approved at the 36th meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by the Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and all Services Chiefs.

National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf, presenting the document, said Pakistan was shifting to a Comprehensive National Security Framework — the ultimate purpose of it being safety, security and dignity of citizens. This is the first time a National Security Policy has been approved in Pakistan.

Strong economy

“To ensure this citizen-centric approach to security, the NSP put economic security at the core. A stronger economy would create additional resources that would in turn be judiciously distributed to further bolster military and human security,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Prime Minister Khan, on the occasion, emphasised that the security of Pakistan rests in the security of its citizens, reposing confidence that Pakistan is well prepared to meet any internal and external threat.

Terming the NSP’s formulation and approval a historic moment, Mr. Khan noted that the policy must guide all organs of the government to ensure that their efforts are synchronised with the overall direction of the NSP.

He instructed the National Security Adviser to present an implementation progress report to the NSC every month.

The NSP will now be presented to the Cabinet before being officially adopted.