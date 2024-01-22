GIFT a SubscriptionGift
44 buried in landslide in China’s Yunnan province

A landslide in southwestern China's mountainous Yunnan province has buried 44 people and forced the evacuation of 200 more

January 22, 2024 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST - BEIJING

AP

A landslide in southwestern China’s mountainous Yunnan province early Monday, January 22, 2024, buried 44 people and forced the evacuation of 200 more.

The disaster struck just before 6 a.m. in the village of Liangshui, under the town of Tangfang in Zhenxiong County. The county publicity department said rescue efforts were underway to find victims buried in 18 separate houses.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries. The cause of the landslide wasn’t immediately known, although photos from the scene appeared to show snow on the ground.

