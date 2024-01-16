GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New Zealand Green Party parliamentarian resigns over shoplifting allegations

Without specifically addressing the accusations, Golriz Ghahraman, an MP for the centre-left Green Party, said that mental health issues and work stress had led to her acting in a way that was completely out of character

January 16, 2024 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - WELLINGTON

Reuters

A New Zealand Green Party parliamentarian resigned on Monday after it was alleged by media she had shoplifted at high-end local boutiques on at least three occasions.

Without specifically addressing the accusations, the member of parliament, Golriz Ghahraman, said in a statement that mental health issues and work stress had led to her acting in a way that was completely out of character.

"People should, rightly, expect the highest standards of behaviour from their elected representatives. I fell short. I’m sorry. It’s not a behaviour I can explain because it’s not rational in any way, and after medical evaluation, I understand I’m not well," her statement said.

Local media have reported that Iranian-born Ghahraman, who has been in parliament since 2017 and was the first refugee to become a member of parliament, is accused of shoplifting at Scotties Boutique in Ponsonby, Auckland, and at Cre8iveworkz in Wellington.

New Zealand Police said in a statement they were investigating an incident at a Ponsonby store in December but would not give any other details. They did not confirm the incident involved Ms. Ghahraman.

Ms. Ghahraman said that she thanked Scotties Boutique for their kindness and empathy.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw said that while parliament was a stressful place for everybody, Ms. Ghahraman had a particularly difficult time as she had received numerous threats from members of the public since arriving in office.

Related Topics

New Zealand

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.