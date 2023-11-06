HamberMenu
Nepal earthquake death toll revised to 153

Earlier, 105 deaths were reported in Jajarkot, the epicentre of the earthquake, and 52 deaths in Rukum West district; toll revised to 101 in Jajarkot due to duplication of names

November 06, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - Kathmandu

PTI
Earthquake victims living in relief camp at Jajarkot in Nepal on November 6, 2023.

Earthquake victims living in relief camp at Jajarkot in Nepal on November 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Nepal on Monday revised the death toll from the 6.4 earthquake magnitude that hit western parts of the country to 153 from 157, citing duplication of some names.

Earlier, 105 deaths were reported in Jajarkot, the epicentre of the earthquake, and 52 deaths in Rukum West district.

Also Read | Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes Nepal region - EMSC

Now the District Administration Office in Jajarkot has revised the death toll in the district to 101. There was no change in the death toll in Rukum West district.

According to Harishchandra Sharma, information officer of the DAO, Jajarkot, the death toll has been revised to 101 as there were duplication in names of those killed in Friday night's tragedy.

