Navalny's mother calls on Putin to release body

February 20, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Moscow

AFP
In this grab taken from video provided by the Navalny Team on Tuesday. Feb. 20, 2024, Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny’s mother Lyudmila Navalnaya speaks, near the prison colony in the town of Kharp, Russia.

In this grab taken from video provided by the Navalny Team on Tuesday. Feb. 20, 2024, Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny’s mother Lyudmila Navalnaya speaks, near the prison colony in the town of Kharp, Russia. | Photo Credit: AP

The mother of Alexei Navalny urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to “immediately” release the body of her son, in her first comments since his death in an Arctic prison.

Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, travelled to the remote IK-3 penal colony on Saturday, the morning after his death was announced, and has since been barred from seeing his body.

“I appeal to you, Vladimir Putin. The solution to the issue depends only on you,” she said in a video published by his team.

“Let me finally see my son. I demand that Alexei’s body be released immediately so that I can bury him in a humane way.”

