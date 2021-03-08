Meghan Markle says U.K. royals refused to make her son a prince due to skin colour concerns

Sunday’s interview special opened with Meghan describing how naive she was about the ground rules of royal life before she married her husband, Harry, nearly three years ago.

Meghan has told Oprah Winfrey that she was silenced by the royal apparatus and that it became clear at a certain point that some were willing to lie to “protect other members of the family.”

The Duchess of Sussex differentiated between parts of the actual members of the royal family and those who worked for them. “The queen has always been wonderful to me,” Meghan said.

Sunday night’s airing of a two-hour special hosted by Oprah Winfrey will provide the first, and unprecedented, peek into the couple’s departure from royal duties and the strains it has placed on them. Audiences in the United States are seeing it first; it will not air until Monday night in Britain.

"I was naive"

“I will say I went into it naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family,” Meghan said. “It wasn’t something that was part of conversation at home. It wasn’t something that we followed.”

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meghan said she and Harry were aligned during their courtship because of their “cause-driven” work. But she did not fully comprehend the pressure of being linked the prestigious royal family.

Concerns around Archie's skin colour

She said the British royal family refused to make her son Archie a prince partly due to conversations about how dark his skin might be.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” Meghan said in an interview aired on CBS late on Sunday.

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, you won’t be given security, not gonna be given a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” said Meghan.

Asked who the conversation was with, she said: “I think that would be very damaging to them.”

"Kate made me cry"

Meghan said that Kate, who is married to Harry's brother Prince William, had made her cry just before her 2018 wedding.

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Royal Wedding in London on April, 29, 2011. | Photo Credit: AP

She denied a newspaper story that she had made Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, cry before the wedding and said it was a turning point in her relations with the media.

"That was a turning point," Meghan said. Asked if she made Kate cry, Meghan replied: "The reverse happened."

"A few days before the wedding she (Kate) was upset about something, pertaining to yes the issue was correct about the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings," Meghan said.