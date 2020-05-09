Books

Prince Harry, Meghan tell-all biography ‘Finding Freedom’ set for August release

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.   | Photo Credit: AP

The book, 'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family' by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand will be released worldwide on August 11.

A new tell-all biography of Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle is topping the pre-order charts as it went online on e-commerce site Amazon this week.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand will be released worldwide on August 11 and claims to go beyond the headlines to reveal details of the couple who stepped back as frontline royals to settle down in the US last month.

“For the very first time, Finding Freedom goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond [Atlantic Ocean],” reads the Amazon description of the book.

“As members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple’s lives as few outsiders can,” it reads.

“With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world,” it reads.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, quit as senior members of the royal family earlier this year and are now living with their one-year-old son Archie in a Los Angeles mansion.

The book’s blurb adds: “When news of the budding romance between a beloved English prince and an American actor broke, it captured the world’s attention and sparked an international media frenzy.”

“But while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to make headlines — from their engagement, wedding, and birth of their son Archie to their unprecedented decision to step back from their royal lives — few know the true story of Harry and Meghan,” it adds.

The authors claim they will provide a glimpse into the lesser known aspects of their romance and decision to go their separate way from Buckingham Palace.

In a statement, Scobie and Durand said: The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed.

“Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated.”

“It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The royal couple were last seen across social media in a video recorded by Harry of Markle reading with baby Archie on her lap to raise funds for Save the Children charity on his first birthday on May 6.

