U.K.'s Duchess Meghan wins privacy case against tabloid newspaper

Meghan Markle had sued British tabloid Mail on Sunday for publishing a letter to her father

Meghan Markle, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, on Thursday won the bulk of her legal battle against a tabloid newspaper after a judge ruled printing extracts of a private letter she wrote to her father was “manifestly excessive and hence unlawful”.

Ms. Meghan, 39, the wife of Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince Harry, sued publisher Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday tabloid printed parts of the handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Judge Mark Warby ruled the articles breached her privacy, but said some issues relating to her copyright of the letter would need to be settled at a trial.

“The claimant had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private. The Mail articles interfered with that reasonable expectation,” Judge Warby said.

Ms. Meghan wrote the five-page letter to Mr. Markle after their relationship collapsed in the run-up to her glittering wedding to Harry in May 2018, which her father missed due to ill health and after he admitted posing for paparazzi pictures.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exit St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, on Saturday. Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Priyanka Chopra arrives at the wedding. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ride in an Ascot Landau carriage at Windsor Castle after their wedding. Sir Elton John and James Blunt at the wedding. Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the Royal family wave after the wedding. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the wedding ceremony. A man grabs a cappuccino with a picture of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on top at a coffee shop in Windsor. Princess Charlotte (L) waves to the public, alongside her mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, after attending the wedding ceremony. The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, primate of the Episcopal Church, speaks during the wedding ceremony. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle ride a horse-drawn carriage along the Long Walk, after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Suhani Jalota, founder of Myna Mahila Foundation along with her colleagues Deborah Das, Archana Ambre and Imogen Mansfield arrive for the Royal wedding. The women's empowerment charity, which produces and distributes low-cost sanitary napkins to women in Mumbai's slums, is the only non-UK organisation hand-picked by the Royal couple as beneficiaries of donations in lieu of wedding gifts. David and Victoria Beckham take their seats in St George's Chapel before the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. A member of staff holds goodie bags ahead of the wedding. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the wedding. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland.

In two days of hearings last month, her lawyers said printing the “personal and sensitive” letter was a “triple-barrelled” assault on “her private life, her family life and her correspondence” and plainly breached her privacy.

The paper argued the Duchess always intended the letter’s contents to become public and it formed part of a media strategy, pointing out she had admitted in court papers discussing it with her communications secretary.

The Mail, which published extracts in February 2019, said it did so to allow Ms. Markle to respond to comments made by Ms. Meghan’s anonymous friends in interviews with the U.S. magazine People.

“For the most part they did not serve that purpose at all,” Judge Warby said. “Taken as a whole, the disclosures were manifestly excessive and hence unlawful. There is no prospect that a different judgment would be reached after a trial.”