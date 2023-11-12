Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes near West Timor, Indonesia

November 12, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:25 am IST

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck near West Timor, in Indonesia, on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

Last week, an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province November 2, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The Indonesian geological agency (BMKG) pegged the magnitude at 6.3 with no tsunami potential. The epicentre of the quake was onshore and at a depth of 25 kilometers (15.5 miles), located 15 kilometres from the capital of East Nusa Tenggara province, Kupang.

The quake was strongly felt in several cities in the province, but there were no immediate reports of damages.

Indonesia straddles the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire,” an area of high seismic activity that rests atop multiple tectonic plates.