HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

At least 17 killed, 30 injured in Bangladesh bus accident

The Dhaka-bound bus operated by Emad Paribahan veered out of control on an expressway in Madaripur around 7.30 am, the police said

March 19, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - Dhaka

PTI
People gather after a bus met with an accident in Madaripur on March 19, 2023. At least 17 people were killed.

People gather after a bus met with an accident in Madaripur on March 19, 2023. At least 17 people were killed. | Photo Credit: AFP

At least 17 people were killed and 30 injured when a speeding bus veered off the road and fell into a ditch in Bangladesh on March 19, according to media reports.

The Dhaka-bound bus operated by Emad Paribahan veered out of control on an expressway in Madaripur around 7.30 am, the police said.

The death toll is expected to climb as many of the injured were in critical condition, the police said.

Madaripur Police Superintendent Md Masud Alam said the injured were admitted to different hospitals.

"The accident is believed to be due to reckless driving and mechanical failure of the bus," bdnews24, a news portal quoted Alam as saying.

Shiplu Ahmed, Deputy Assistant Director of Fire Service, Faridpur, said, "It is believed that the wheel of the speeding bus burst and it lost control and fell into the ditch and hit hard." Three units of fire service are carrying out rescue work, said Lima Khanam, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters who is carrying rescue efforts.

They said the dead and the injured were yet to be identified.

Md Sabuj Khan, the counter man of the Shonadanga bus counter told The Daily Star newspaper that the Emad Paribahan bus left for Dhaka with more than 43 passengers.

Related Topics

Bangladesh / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.