GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

3 Louisiana officers wounded by gunfire in standoff with shooting suspect, police say

Police in Louisiana say three officers have been wounded by gunfire in a standoff with a man suspected of shooting three other people

April 29, 2024 05:37 am | Updated 05:37 am IST - KENNER, La.

AP

Three Louisiana police officers were wounded by gunfire Sunday in a standoff with a man suspected of shooting three other people in the past week, authorities said.

The injured officers were taken to a hospital after being shot Sunday morning at a home in Kenner, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of New Orleans, Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

SWAT team officers were still outside the home Sunday afternoon, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. No arrests had been announced.

The man who shot the officers was wanted in a shooting earlier Sunday in which two people were wounded, said Kenner police spokesman Capt. Michael Cunningham. He said the man is also a suspect in a holdup and shooting Tuesday that left a man in critical condition.

Related Topics

USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.