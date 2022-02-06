Lata Mangeshkar 1929-2022

Lata Mangeshkar: First Indian to perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1974

Lata Mangeshkar   | Photo Credit: P.V. SIVAKUMAR

Lata Mangeshkar, known as the Nightingale of India, holds the distinction of being the first Indian artist ever to perform live at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall.

The legendary singer, who passed away aged 92 in Mumbai on Sunday, chose the UK venue for her debut on the international stage in 1974 where she performed some of her most loved melodies to a packed audience.

“This is my first concert outside India. I was quite nervous, but I am grateful for the warm reception,” she said in her brief speech in Hindi.

During the course of the show, she shared her memories of singing with her Bollywood contemporaries, such as Kishore Kumar and Hemant Kumar, and performing with leading musicians, such as S.D. Burman and Naushad. She displayed a quirky sense of humour as she shared anecdotes with the audience.

The sell-out concert was introduced by actor Dilip Kumar, whom she referred to as her brother “Yusuf Bhai”.

“Just as the fragrance of a flower has no colour, just as flowing water or the breeze have no boundaries, and just as the rays of the sun have no religious divide, the voice of Lata Mangeshkar is just such a miracle of nature,” said Kumar, or Yusuf Khan, in his famous introductory speech in Urdu, before he encouraged the audience to welcome the singer on stage with resounding applause.

The concert, which remains one of the late singer’s rare performances with a live orchestra, was organised in aid of the Nehru Memorial Fund, set up to bestow fellowships in memory of India’s first Prime Minister.

The show covered Mangeshkar's biggest Bollywood hits over the decades, including ‘Aaja Re Pardesi’ from ‘Madhumati’, ‘Inhin Logon Ne’ from ‘Pakeezah’ and ‘Aayega Aanewala’ from ‘Mahal’.

The recording from the live show, set in two volumes of long-playing records (LPs), went on to sell more than 133,000 copies.

Royal Albert Hall, inaugurated in 1871 by Queen Victoria in memory of her late husband Prince Albert, is one of the UK's premier concert venues which has played host to world-famous artists over the years. It forms part of Albert Memorial at Kensington Gardens in central London and also hosts important sporting events and award ceremonies.

"The world’s leading figures in music, dance, sport and politics have appeared on our stage since we opened in 1871, and now over 1.7 million people enjoy live experiences here every year, with millions more experiencing our events through broadcasts, recordings and new media channels," according to the website of the Royal Albert Hall.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 6, 2022 10:47:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/lata-mangeshkar-first-indian-to-perform-at-londons-royal-albert-hall-in-1974/article38389193.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
‘Nightingale’ Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92
Lata Mangeshkar Live Updates | Adieu Lata! Music legend cremated with state honours
Lata Mangeshkar: A voice for every emotion
Lata Mangeshkar: The Nightingale of Bollywood | In Photos
Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022): The singer who consistently struck that divine 'sur'
Lata Mangeshkar | Wedded to music, it was music that was her language of communication
When Lata Mangeshkar sang for Madan Mohan
Lata Mangeshkar’s Telugu song ‘Nidurapora Thammuda’ in ‘Santhanam’ (1955) is one of the best lullabies in Telugu cinema
Lata Mangeshkar — The name says it all
When Lata moved Nehru to tears
Lata’s memorable song of dawn in Kannada
Lata Mangeshkar rendered a few all-time greats in Tamil films
The best of Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar — her voice worked for any one, any situation and any era
Lata Mangeshkar and her love for cricket | When Lata pitched in for heroes of 1983
Adieu Lata! Music legend cremated with state honours
Renowned poet recalls how a custard apple variety got named after Lata Mangeshkar
You are reading
Lata Mangeshkar: First Indian to perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1974
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY