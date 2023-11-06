HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kyiv says thwarted Russian attacks on Avdiivka, Robotyne

Neither Russia nor Ukraine has made any significant territorial gains for almost a year, and Kyiv's top army commander said last week the war had ground to a stalemate

November 06, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Kyiv, Ukraine

AFP
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a selfie as he rides atop an armoured vehicle, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine November 4, 2023.

A Ukrainian serviceman takes a selfie as he rides atop an armoured vehicle, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine November 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kyiv said on Monday that Russia's armed forces had mounted several "unsuccessful" attacks across the frontlines in the south and east of Ukraine over the last week.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine has made any significant territorial gains for almost a year, and Kyiv's top army commander said last week the war had ground to a stalemate.

But fighting has remained intense, with both sides claiming to have inflicted heavy losses on the other.

Ukraine said 400 individual "combat clashes" took place over the last seven days, and that Russia was continuing its offensive on Avdiivka -- an industrial town in the eastern region of Donetsk that Russia has been trying to surround and capture for months.

"The enemy is conducting assault actions in several directions at once," Andriy Kovalyov, a spokesperson for the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces, said on Monday in an interview on state TV.

Mr. Kovalyov also reported Russian attacks near the village of Robotyne, which Ukraine regained control of earlier this year, in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

"The enemy attempted to restore its lost position near Robotyne but had no success," Mr. Kovalyov said.

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Sunday it had repelled Ukrainian attacks near Robotyne.

In a briefing with top military commanders, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said last week his forces were "continuing to conduct an active defence, inflicting effective damage on the enemy" and that Russian "units are moving forward, occupying more advantageous positions".

Ukraine's Mr. Kovalyov said on Monday that Kyiv was conducting its own "offensive operations" to the south of Bakhmut -- a city destroyed by months of artillery fire and urban warfare before Russia eventually captured it in May.

AFP could not verify either side's claims.

Both the Kremlin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have denied the conflict has reached a deadlock, although the sprawling frontline has barely moved in a year despite a months-long Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Related Topics

Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.