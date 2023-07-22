HamberMenu
1 person killed, 3 others wounded in knife attack in South Korea's capital

The police said a man in his 30s with a criminal record was arrested.

July 22, 2023 03:06 am | Updated 03:06 am IST - Seoul

AP
Policemen look at the scene of a stabbing attack by un identified man in his 30s in which one person was killed and three wounded near a subway station, in Seoul, South Korea, July 21, 2023. Credit: Yonhap via REUTERS

Policemen look at the scene of a stabbing attack by un identified man in his 30s in which one person was killed and three wounded near a subway station, in Seoul, South Korea, July 21, 2023. Credit: Yonhap via REUTERS | Photo Credit: VIA REUTERS

A knife-wielding man stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the South Korean capital, Seoul, on Friday, killing one person, police said.

They said a man in his 30s with a criminal record that wasn't specified was arrested. The motivation behind the attack wasn't immediately clear.

Min Moon-ki, an official from Seoul's Gwanak district police office, said the victim who died was male but didn't share his personal details. Mr. Moon said at least one of the three who were being treated for injuries was in critical condition.

