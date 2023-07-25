HamberMenu
Jury delivers verdict over Brussels extremist attacks that killed 32

July 25, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Brussels

AP
Lawyers sit at tables in front of a specially designed glass box, holding defendants, in the courtroom during the start of the Brussels terrorist attack trial verdict in the Justitia building in Brussels, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A jury is expected to render its verdict Tuesday over Belgium’s deadliest peacetime attack. The suicide bombings at the Brussels airport and a busy subway station in 2016 killed 32 people in a wave of attacks in Europe claimed by the Islamic State group.

Lawyers sit at tables in front of a specially designed glass box, holding defendants, in the courtroom during the start of the Brussels terrorist attack trial verdict in the Justitia building in Brussels, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A jury is expected to render its verdict Tuesday over Belgium’s deadliest peacetime attack. The suicide bombings at the Brussels airport and a busy subway station in 2016 killed 32 people in a wave of attacks in Europe claimed by the Islamic State group. | Photo Credit: AP

A jury on Tuesday found six people guilty of terrorist murder for extremist attacks in 2016 that killed 32 people, Belgium's worst peacetime violence, according to Belgian media.

Among those convicted was Salah Abdeslam, who is already serving a life sentence in France for his role in the 2015 attacks on Paris. Both the Brussels and Paris attacks were claimed by the Islamic State group.

The verdict was reported by public broadcaster RTBF, newspaper Le Soir and news websites HLN and Nieuwsblad.

The 12-person jury is reading out the verdict after nearly three weeks of deliberation. Terrorist murder was among various charges suspects were facing. Sentencing will be decided in a separate process, not before September.

