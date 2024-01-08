GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Israel pitches for promoting tourism in Lakshadweep

The embassy also shared pictures of the pristine beaches and marine life in Lakshadweep

January 08, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted this picture on his X account of an aerial view of an Island, in Lakshadweep on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted this picture on his X account of an aerial view of an Island, in Lakshadweep on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Israeli embassy in India pitched for promoting tourism in Lakshadweep on January 8, amid a diplomatic row between India and the Maldives over disparaging remarks made by Maldivian Ministers following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the islands.

"We were in #Lakshadweep last year upon the federal government's request to initiate the desalination program. Israel is ready to commence working on this project tomorrow. For those who are yet to witness the pristine and majestic underwater beauty of #lakshadweepislands, here are a few pictures showing this island's enchanting allure," the Israeli embassy wrote on X.

MakeMyTrip observes 3,400% rise in Lakshadweep searches on platform since PM Modi's visit

It also shared pictures of the pristine beaches and marine life in Lakshadweep.

Meanwhile, the Maldivian envoy to India was summoned to the External Affairs Ministry on January 8 and conveyed strong concern over the remarks against Mr. Modi in social media by a number of Ministers of the Maldives.

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings amid India-Maldives row

The Maldivian government suspended three of its Deputy Ministers on January 7 after they criticised Mr. Modi for his post on X following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

The Maldivian Foreign Ministry said the government is aware of "derogatory remarks" made on social media platforms against foreign leaders and that the personal views do not represent the country's position.

Israel / India / Maldives / Lakshadweep

