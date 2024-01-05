GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi goes snorkelling in Lakshadweep, calls it ‘exhilarating experience’

PM Modi posted pictures of his undersea exploration on X and shared his "exhilarating experience" of the sojourn in the islands located in the Arabian Sea

January 05, 2024 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries snorkelling during his visit to Bangaram, in Lakshadweep.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries snorkelling during his visit to Bangaram, in Lakshadweep. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went snorkelling to explore the undersea life during his recent visit to Laskhadweep islands.

PM Modi posted pictures of his undersea exploration on X and shared his "exhilarating experience" of the sojourn in the islands located in the Arabian Sea.

"For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was," he wrote.

PM Modi also shared pictures of his early morning walks on the pristine beaches of Laskhadweep and some moments of leisure, sitting on a chair by the beach.

"In addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep's tranquility is also mesmerising. It gave me an opportunity to reflect on how to work even harder for the welfare of 140 crore Indians," he said.

PM Modi was in Lakshadweep on January 2 and 3 to inaugurate the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection and lay foundation stone for the renovation of primary healthcare facility and five model Anganwadi centres.

He also dedicated several projects to the nation.

"Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep," PM Modi said on X.

He said the government's focus in Lakshadweep was to uplift lives through enhanced development.

"In addition to creating futuristic infrastructure, it is also about creating opportunities for better healthcare, faster internet and drinking water, while protecting as well celebrating the vibrant local culture. The projects that were inaugurated reflect this spirit," PM Modi said.

"Had excellent interactions with the beneficiaries of various government schemes. It's inspiring to see firsthand how these initiatives are fostering better health, self-reliance, women empowerment, improved agricultural practices and more. The life journeys I heard were truly moving," he said.

"Lakshadweep is not just a group of islands; it's a timeless legacy of traditions and a testament to the spirit of its people. My visit has been an enriching journey of learning and growing," PM Modi said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Lakshadweep

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.