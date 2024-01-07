GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maldives govt distances itself from 'derogatory remarks' against PM Modi by Minister

In a statement on January 7, the Maldivian Foreign Ministry said the Minister’s “opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives”

January 07, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Male

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu during the COP28, in UAE.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu during the COP28, in UAE. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Maldivian government on January 7 distanced itself from a Minister's "derogatory remarks" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media and said these opinions are "personal and do not represent the views of the Government" after opposition leaders slammed the "appalling language" used by the senior official.

In a statement on January 7, the Maldivian Foreign Ministry said they were aware of the "derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals”.

"These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives,” it said.

A row erupted on social media last week when a Minister and some other leaders in the Maldives used derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi after he posted a video of him on a pristine beach in Lakshadweep.

The Maldivian government said it believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, and negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners.

It warned that relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks.

Earlier on January 7, former President Mohamed Nasheed described the remarks as “appalling" and asked President Mohamed Muizzu’s government to distance itself from these comments.

"What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives’ security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy,” he posted on X.

Former Vice President Ahmed Adeeb “strongly condemned” the derogatory and racist comments made by a group of Maldivian politicians towards Prime Minister Modi.

"We established the Maldives tourism industry based on the principles of hospitality, tolerance, peace, and harmony. Through strategic positioning and collaborations with global brands and investments, including those from India, we have successfully positioned Maldives as a premier luxury resort destination,” Mr. Adeeb said.

“I strongly condemn any derogatory and racist comments made by a group of Maldivian politicians towards His Excellency PM Modi @PMOIndia and beloved citizens of India,” he added.

He commended the Maldives Government for distancing itself from the views expressed by these officials and emphasising that they do not reflect the government’s position.

“Considering the global economic challenges and the vulnerability of the Maldives tourism industry and economy, it is crucial for us to maintain a friendly and humble approach while fostering positive relations, with all nations,” he posted on X.

Maldives National Party in a post on X wrote that it “condemns racist and derogatory comments made by a government official” against a foreign leader.

"This is unacceptable. We urge the government to take necessary action against those involved,” it added.

The Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and occupies a special place in its initiatives like ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ of the Modi government.

Related Topics

Maldives / India / international relations / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.