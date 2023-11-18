HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Israel-Hamas war, Day 43 updates | WHO says Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital a ‘death zone’, urges full evacuation

In Gaza, 12,000 people, also mostly civilians, have been killed, in a relentless Israeli campaign, officials in the Hamas-run territory have said

November 18, 2023 07:17 am | Updated November 19, 2023 07:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Smoke rises after an explosion in Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Smoke rises after an explosion in Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A first consignment of fuel has entered Gaza after Israel bowed to U.S. pressure for limited deliveries to allow wastewater treatment and the resumption of communications after a two-day blackout.

The first delivery arrived from Egypt late Friday as U.N. officials warned of an increasingly desperate situation for 2.4 million Palestinians, and pleaded for a ceasefire.

On the ground though, Israel pressed its offensive, combing Gaza’s largest hospital for the Hamas operations centre it says lies beneath.

A top United Nations official on Friday renewed calls for a “humanitarian ceasefire” to allow aid to reach the 2.2 million people trapped in the bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“Call it what you will, but the requirement, from a humanitarian point of view, is simple. Stop the fighting to allow civilians to move safely,” U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said in an address to the U.N. General Assembly.

Also read | India ‘strongly condemns’ civilian casualties in Israel-Hamas conflict: PM Modi

“We are not asking for the moon,” Mr. Griffiths said. “We are asking for the basic measures required to meet the essential needs of the civilian population and stem the course of this crisis.”

In Gaza, 12,000 people, also mostly civilians, have been killed, in a relentless Israeli campaign, officials in the Hamas-run territory have said.

(With inputs from agencies)

This live is now closed. Click here to read latest updates.
  • November 19, 2023 05:39
    WHO says Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital a ‘death zone’, urges full evacuation

    The World Health Organization said on Sunday it had led an assessment mission to Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City and determined it was a “death zone”, urging a full evacuation.

    “WHO and partners are urgently developing plans for the immediate evacuation of the remaining patients, staff and their families,” the United Nations health agency said in a statement, adding that 291 patients and 25 health workers remained inside the hospital. - AFP

  • November 19, 2023 05:26
    More than 550 Russians evacuated from Gaza so far

    More than 550 Russian nationals, including 230 children, have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip since the start of the process a week ago, Russia’s emergencies ministry said on Sunday.

    Of those evacuated, 408 people have already been brought to Moscow, including 120 Russians that arrived late Saturday on a special flight from Egypt, the ministry said. - Reuters

  • November 19, 2023 05:06
    Sixth Palestinian prisoner died in Israeli prison since October 7

    A Palestinian prisoner has died, bringing to 6 the number of prisoners who died in Israeli prisons since October 7, the Palestinian news Agency WAFA said late on Saturday.

    Thaer Samih Abu Assab, who has been detained in 2005 and sentenced to 25 years in jail, died in the Negev desert prison, the agency said, quoting the Palestinian Commission of Detainees Affairs. - Reuters

  • November 19, 2023 03:20
    Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally across Europe

    Thousands of protesters rallied across France and Britain calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, while hundreds of others turned out again in cities across Europe.

    Several thousand people marched through central Paris in torrential rain behind a banner saying “Halt the massacre in Gaza and West Bank, immediate ceasefire”. -AFP

  • November 19, 2023 01:31
    Biden says Palestinian Authority should ultimately govern Gaza and West Bank

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday the Palestinian Authority should ultimately govern the Gaza Strip and the West Bank following the Israel-Hamas war.

    “As we strive for peace, Gaza and the West Bank should be reunited under a single governance structure, ultimately under a revitalized Palestinian Authority, as we all work toward a two-state solution,” Biden said in an opinion article in the Washington Post. - Reuters

  • November 19, 2023 00:36
    Hamas says more than 80 dead in fresh Israeli strikes on Gaza camp

    A Hamas health official said more than 80 people were killed on Saturday in twin strikes on a northern Gaza refugee camp, including a UN school used as a shelter for people displaced by the Israel-Hamas war. - AFP

  • November 19, 2023 00:12
    In march on Jerusalem, thousands press Israeli government to do more to free hostages held in Gaza

    Thousands of family members and supporters of some 240 hostages held in Gaza streamed into Jerusalem on Saturday, castigating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his handling of the war with Hamas and pleading with the government to do more to bring their loved ones home.

    The march capped a five-day trek from Tel Aviv and represented the largest protest on behalf of the hostages since they were dragged into Gaza by Hamas on October 7 as part of the militants’ deadly attack in southern Israel. - AP

  • November 18, 2023 23:37
    No significant pause in Gaza war before hostage releases: US official

    U.S. President Joe Biden’s main adviser on the Middle East said there would be a “significant pause” in the Israel-Hamas war if hostages held by militants in Gaza are freed.

    “The surge in humanitarian relief, the surge in fuel, the pause... will come when hostages are released,” Brett McGurk told a security conference in Bahrain.

    Release of a large number of hostages would result in “a significant pause... and a massive surge of humanitarian relief,” he said. - AFP

  • November 18, 2023 22:35
    Hamas government says Gaza war death toll reaches 12,300

    Gaza’s Hamas government said Saturday the death toll from fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas militants in the Palestinian territory had reached 12,300 since hostilities started on October 7.

    The Hamas government said more than 5,000 children were among the dead, alongside 3,300 women, with 30,000 more people wounded. Its health ministry has previously said it can no longer give exact tolls as intense fighting has prevented bodies from being recovered. - AFP

  • November 18, 2023 22:14
    Turkey will seek to rebuild Gaza if ceasefire achieved - Erdogan cited by media

    Turkey will make efforts to rebuild damaged infrastructure, hospitals and schools in Gaza if a ceasefire is achieved there, Turkish media on Saturday reported President Tayyip Erdogan as saying.

    Speaking on his plane returning from a trip to Germany, Mr. Erdogan also said Turkey was making a call for nuclear weapons inspections to be carried out in Israel so no doubt is left on the issue, broadcaster A Haber said on its website. - Reuters

  • November 18, 2023 21:55
    UN Palestinian agency says it received images of scores killed, injured in Gaza school attack

    The head of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said on Saturday it had received “horrifying” images and footage of scores of people killed and injured in an attack on an UNRWA school in the north of Gaza.

    “These attacks cannot become commonplace, they must stop. A humanitarian ceasefire cannot wait any longer,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on social media platform X.

    The Israeli military did not immediately comment. - Reuters

  • November 18, 2023 21:29
    Rallies held across Iran to support war-battered Gaza

    Thousands of Iranians held rallies across the country Saturday against Israel’s unrelenting bombardment of the Gaza strip following the shock attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas last month.

    The demonstrations in the capital Tehran and other cities were held in “support of the oppressed children of Gaza” under the slogan “Palestine is not alone”, according to local media. - AFP

  • November 18, 2023 20:56
    Fuel ‘when hostages are released’

    U.S. President Joe Biden’s chief adviser for the Middle East said more fuel deliveries and a potential “significant pause” in the fighting both depend of the release of hostages.

    “The surge in humanitarian relief, the surge in fuel, the pause... will come when hostages are released,” Brett McGurk told a security conference in Bahrain. - AFP

  • November 18, 2023 19:38
    Smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment

    A picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment on the Palestinian enclave on November 18, 2023.

  • November 18, 2023 19:14
    Hamas health ministry says more than 80 dead in strikes on refugee camp

    An official of the Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip said more than 80 people were killed on Saturday in double Israeli strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp.

    “At least 50 people” were killed in an Israeli strike at dawn on the UN-run Al-Fakhura school in the camp, which had been converted into a shelter for displaced Palestinians, the official told AFP.

    Social media videos — which AFP was not able to verify — showed bodies covered in blood and dust on the floor of a building, where mattresses had been wedged under school tables.

    A separate strike on another building in the camp on Saturday killed 32 people from the same family, 19 of them children, the health ministry official said. - AFP

  • November 18, 2023 18:42
    EU chief discusses Gaza humanitarian crisis in Egypt

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday said she was opposed to the “forced displacement of Palestinians” during a meeting in Cairo with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

    Ms. Von der Leyen “thanked Egypt for its key role in providing and facilitating humanitarian aid to vulnerable Palestinians”, during her meeting with Mr. Sisi, she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

    The two discussed “the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza” and a “political horizon based on a two-state solution”, she added, as Israel presses its military campaign in the Gaza Strip following the October 7 Hamas attacks. - AFP

  • November 18, 2023 17:53
    Sick, wounded children from war-torn Gaza airlifted to UAE

    Clutching a blown-up surgical glove as a makeshift toy, a Palestinian child is stretchered onto a plane to Abu Dhabi — one of the Gaza war’s first evacuees to the United Arab Emirates for urgent medical treatment.

    In the dead of night at Egypt’s El Arish airport, near the Rafah border crossing from Gaza, the child is carried carefully from the back of one of six yellow ambulances waiting near the runway, blue lights flashing.

    A hydraulic platform lifts the wheeled stretchers into the back of a plane until eight children in various stages of injury and distress, some accompanied by relatives, are aboard.

    These are the lucky ones, spirited away from the dangers and trauma of the Israel-Hamas war to quiet, well-equipped hospitals in Abu Dhabi, capital of the oil-rich UAE. - AFP

  • November 18, 2023 17:30
    Supporters of hostages at a solidarity rally

    Family and supporters of the estimated 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza complete the final leg of a five-day solidarity rally calling for their return, from Tel Aviv to the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, in the town of Mevaseret Zion, near Jerusalem, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

  • November 18, 2023 16:44
    Tanzania says student abducted by Hamas is dead

    Tanzania has announced the death of one of two nationals taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 attacks on Israel.

    The Israeli government had named two students from Tanzania — 22-year-old Clemence Felix Mtenga and 21-year-old Joshua Loitu Mollel — among some 240 taken to the Gaza Strip.

    “It’s with great sadness we confirm the death of Clemence Felix Mtenga,” a foreign ministry statement said late Friday.

    It did not say how Mtenga died.

    “We would also like to inform the public that Joshua is still missing as we continue to follow his whereabouts,” the ministry said. - AFP

  • November 18, 2023 16:12
    Lebanon’s Palestinian refugees fear for their families in Gaza

    In a ramshackle Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, Hayat Shehadeh wrings her hands as she watches the Israel-Hamas war. Her daughter is in Gaza, and she has not spoken to her for a week.

    “I can’t sleep. I get up at 3:00 am... I go to watch the television,” said the 69-year-old from her dark flat in south Beirut’s Burj al-Barajneh Palestinian camp.

    “Sometimes she writes to me, ‘I’m fine’. She doesn’t write more than that” because she has no way to recharge her phone battery, said the elderly woman, a baby grandchild playing with a Palestinian flag on the floor nearby.

    With pain in her voice but trying to maintain her composure, Shehadeh said her daughter had separated her three children, sending them away with different relatives.

    “She was crying, she said ‘I split up the kids’,” her mother said, so that “if someone dies, they don’t all die.” - AFP

  • November 18, 2023 15:48
    Shifa Hospital patients, staff and the displaced leave the compound: Gaza health officials

    Gaza health officials say many patients, medical staff and the displaced left Gaza’s largest hospital, which was taken over by Israeli forces earlier in the week.

    Palestinian officials and the Israeli military offered conflicting versions about what prompted the mass exodus from Shifa Hospital.

    Health officials they received an evacuation order from the military on Saturday morning, while the military said it had offered safe passage to those hoping to leave. Before the departure, several thousand people, including medical patients in serious condition, were trapped in Shifa in dire conditions. - AP

  • November 18, 2023 15:30
    Hezbollah, Israel trade strikes at Lebanese border in latest escalation

    (BEIRUT) Hezbollah and Israel traded rocket and missile fire in areas near the Lebanese-Israeli border on November 18, officials on both sides said, in the latest flare-up of violence which the United States worries will cause conflict to spiral in the Middle East.

    The Iran-backed Hezbollah said it shot down an Israeli drone near the border in the early hours of Saturday. Israel’s military said it intercepted a missile fired at an Israeli drone.

    Lebanese officials said an Israeli air strike hit a building in an industrial area near the town of Nabatieh, one of the deepest Israeli strikes inside Lebanese territory since fighting began last month. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident. - Reuters

  • November 18, 2023 15:14
    Israel statements on longer term presence in Gaza worrying: UAE official

    (MANAMA) A top foreign policy advisor to the United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on November 18 that statements from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a longer term presence in Gaza were worrying.

    “We hear now from the Israeli Prime Minister and indeed the Israeli President about the sort of longer term Israeli connection to Gaza. They are very worrying,” Anwar Gargash said at the IISS Manama Security summit in Bahrain.

    “This indicates that perhaps the lesson that we as the majority of people in region are taking away from the Gaza crisis which is the need to go back to the two state solution, we need to go back to an Israeli and Palestinian state living side by side. That lesson has perhaps not been the same.” - Reuters

  • November 18, 2023 14:48
    Gaza communications blackout ends

    (KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip) Internet and phone service were partially restored to the Gaza Strip on November 18, ending a telecommunications blackout that forced the United Nations to shut down critical humanitarian aid deliveries because it was unable to coordinate its convoys.

    Meanwhile, an Israeli airstrike hit a residential building on the outskirts of the town of Khan Younis, killing at least 26 Palestinians, according to a doctor at the hospital where the bodies were taken.

    Early in the war, the Israeli military told civilians to flee northern Gaza, the target of its ground offensive, but also kept up its bombardment in the southern evacuation zone where Khan Younis is located. - AP

  • November 18, 2023 14:41
    Five Palestinian fighters from President Abbas’ party killed in West Bank airstrike

    Five fighters in the armed wing of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party were killed early Saturday in a rare Israeli airstrike on the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent and Fatah sources said.

    The camp is considered a militant hotspot and hosts fighters from Hamas, their ally Islamic Jihad, and the Fatah party which leads the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967.

    The Palestine Red Crescent Society said overnight five people were killed and two hurt in a strike, which the camp administration said hit local Fatah headquarters.

    Witnesses told AFP the strike appeared to have come from a drone, and Fatah sources confirmed the dead were members of the movement founded by Yasser Arafat.

    - AFP

  • November 18, 2023 14:16
    The geopolitical fallout of the Israel-Hamas war

    The conflict is expediting many changes in regional dynamics, with the growing presence of Russia and China offering regional players alternatives to an American vision.

    Read more here...

  • November 18, 2023 13:57
    We are amputating limbs to avoid infection: Doctors

    (JERUSALEM) More than two days after Israeli soldiers stormed Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, doctors said they were amputating limbs to avoid infection and spoke of wounds festering with maggots, while Israel’s military said it was still searching for evidence to back up its allegations that Hamas used the hospital as a command center.

    Hospital director Mohammed Abu Selmia told Al Jazeera television that 52 patients have died since fuel ran out — up from 40 reported dead before Israeli troops entered the compound on Wednesday. More patients were on the verge of death as their wounds are “open with maggots coming out of them,” another doctor, Faisal Siyam, told the Qatar-run TV network. - AP

  • November 18, 2023 13:53
    Pro-Palestinian protesters force their way into University of Michigan building

    “Forty people were arrested on the night of November 17 and two police officers were injured after a group of pro-Palestinian protesters forced their way into a building on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor,” police said.

    Video posted on social media showed protesters pushing past police into the Ruthven Administration Building, which houses offices for school President Santa Ono. An estimated 200 people then entered the building, university Deputy Police Chief Melissa Overton said.

    Once inside, protesters chanted, called for the university to divest from Israel and waved Palestinian flags, as seen on the video. About 10 police agencies, including state police, assisted campus officers.

    Around 7.30 p.m., officers began warning protesters to leave or be subject to arrest, Ms. Overton said, adding that those arrested were processed at the scene and then released. No details were given on the injuries to the two officers. - AP

  • November 18, 2023 13:33
    Canadian security forum to award Israelites for public service leadership

    A Canadian security forum will present an award to the people of Israel, following the Hamas incursion into the country that left some 1,200 dead and 240 abducted.

    Following U.S. Sen. John McCain’s death in 2018, the Halifax International Security Forum presents the award annually in his honour to “individuals from any country who have demonstrated uncommon leadership in the pursuit of human justice.”

    The forum, which attracts military officials, United States senators, diplomats and scholars, announced the decision in a statement on November 17.

    “On the 75th anniversary of Israel’s creation, and in the aftermath of the October 7 attack that resulted in the greatest loss of life to the Jewish people since the Holocaust, it is fitting to present an award that bears Senator McCain’s name to: The People of Israel,” the statement read. - AP

  • November 18, 2023 13:18
    Jordan’s Foreign Minister offers blistering criticism of Israel as its war on Hamas rages on

    Jordan’s Foreign Minister offered blistering criticism on November 18 of Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, describing it as “blatant aggression” against Palestinian civilians that threatens to engulf the wider Middle East.

    Ayman Safadi’s harsh assessment, alleging Israel was committing “war crimes” by besieging the Gaza Strip and cutting off food, medicine and fuel shipments, shows how strained relations have become between Israel and Jordan — which reached a peace deal in 1994.

    “All of us have to speak loud and clear about the catastrophe that the Israeli war is bringing, not just on Gaza, but on the region in general,” Mr. Safadi told the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ Manama Dialogue summit in Bahrain. “This is not a time for mincing words. This is a time to state facts as they are.”

    He added: “This is not self-defence. This is a blatant aggression, the victims of which are innocent Palestinians.”

    Israel did not immediately respond to Mr. Safadi’s comments, which included a call for an immediate cease-fire and end to the fighting. - AP

  • November 18, 2023 12:52
    Six Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike in southern Gaza

    Six Palestinians were killed on Saturday in an Israeli air strike on a house in Deir Al-Balah in southern Gaza Strip, health officials said.

    - Reuters

  • November 18, 2023 12:43
    Israeli forces order Shifa hospital evacuation in ‘next hour’

    Israeli troops ordered the evacuation of the Al-Shifa hospital “in the next hour” over loudspeakers on Sunday, an AFP journalist at the scene reported.

    They called the hospital’s director, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, to instruct him to ensure “the evacuation of patients, wounded, the displaced and medical staff, and that they should move on foot towards the seafront”, he told AFP.

    - AFP

  • November 18, 2023 12:28
    Israel cannot leave a vacuum in Gaza: President Isaac Herzog

    Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Israel cannot leave a vacuum in Gaza and would have to maintain a strong force there for the near future to prevent Hamas from re-emerging in the Palestinian enclave, the Financial Times (FT) reported on November 16.

    “If we pull back, then who will take over? We can’t leave a vacuum. We have to think about what will be the mechanism; there are many ideas that are thrown in the air,” Mr. Herzog said in an interview with the FT. “But no one will want to turn this place, Gaza, into a terror base again”, he added.

  • November 18, 2023 12:12
    Israeli police investigates sexual violence committed by Hamas as part of October 7 attack

    The Israeli police is using forensic evidence, video, witness testimony and interrogations of suspects to document cases of sexual violence committed by Hamas as part of the October 7 attack on Israel, CNN reported.

    Witnesses say that women and girls caught in the rampage were brutalised sexually, as well as physically tortured and killed. Police Superintendent Dudi Katz said officers have collected more than 1,000 statements and more than 60,000 video clips related to the attacks that include accounts from people who reported seeing women raped. He added that investigators do not have firsthand testimony and it is not clear whether any rape victims survived.

    - ANI

  • November 18, 2023 11:14
    Israel allows 140,000 litres of fuel into Gaza every 48 hours

    A U.S. State Department official said Friday that Israel has agreed to allow 140,000 litres (36,984 gallons) of fuel into Gaza every 48 hours through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

    The fuel will be delivered to the fuel depot in the Gaza side of the border and distributed from there. The official said 120,000 liters (31,700 gallons) will be reserved for U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees trucks carrying humanitarian aid, as well as water desalinisation, well and sewage pumping, solid waste disposal, bakeries and hospitals. The other 20,000 litres will be for generators used by Palestinian telecoms provider Paltel in order to restore communications networks.

    - AP

  • November 18, 2023 11:12
    Israel holds funeral of 19-year-old soldier kidnapped by Hamas

    The funeral of 19-year-old Israeli soldier Noa Marciano, who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, was held Friday after Israeli forces in Gaza recovered her remains. Hundreds of mourners, many carrying Israeli flags, paid their respects to Marciano in her home town of Modi’in.

    Her coffin, draped in the blue-and-white Israeli flag, was carried beside large photos of a smiling Marciano.

    - AP

  • November 18, 2023 11:10
    Doctors in Gaza amputate limbs to avoid infection while wounds fester with maggots

    More than two days after Israeli soldiers stormed Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, doctors said they were amputating limbs to avoid infection and spoke of wounds festering with maggots, while Israel’s military said it was still searching for evidence to back up its allegations that Hamas used the hospital as a command centre.

    Hospital director Mohammed Abu Selmia told Al Jazeera television that 52 patients have died since fuel ran out — up from 40 reported dead before Israeli troops entered the compound on Wednesday. More patients were on the verge of death as their wounds are “open with maggots coming out of them,” another doctor, Faisal Siyam, told the Qatar-run TV network.

    - AP

  • November 18, 2023 10:06
    Gaza hospital director says 26 dead in strike on Khan Yunis building

    At least 26 people have been killed in a strike on a residential building in the southern Gaza Strip’s Khan Yunis region, the director of a local hospital said Saturday.

    The director of the Nasser hospital told AFP the facility had received 26 dead bodies and 23 people with serious injuries after a strike on the residential building in the city of Hamad.

    - AFP

  • November 18, 2023 09:36
    U.S. concerned over hospital strikes after Jordan’s Gaza facility hit

    The United States on November 17 said it had “deep concern” over a strike on a Jordanian military hospital in Gaza that wounded seven people, voicing opposition to hitting health facilities, but without directly blaming Israel.

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi “to share his deep concern for the Jordanian medical personnel injured outside the Jordanian Field Hospital while providing critical medical care in Gaza,” the State Department said.

  • November 18, 2023 08:23
    About 26 Palestinians, mostly children, killed in south Gaza

    About 26 Palestinians, mostly children, were killed in an Israeli bombardment of Khan Yunis city in south Gaza early on Saturday, the Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

    - Reuters

  • November 18, 2023 07:28
    Fuel enters Gaza as phone links restored

    A first consignment of fuel has entered Gaza after Israel bowed to U.S. pressure for limited deliveries to allow wastewater treatment and the resumption of communications after a two-day blackout.

    The first delivery arrived from Egypt late Friday as U.N. officials warned of an increasingly desperate situation for 2.4 million Palestinians, and pleaded for a ceasefire.

    - AFP

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Palestine / war / unrest, conflicts and war / United Nations

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.