Israel-Hamas war, Day 44 updates | White House says no deal between Israel and Hamas yet: spokesperson

November 19, 2023

U.S. President Joe Biden said the Palestinian Authority should ultimately govern the Gaza Strip and the West Bank following the Israel-Hamas war. “As we strive for peace, Gaza and the West Bank should be reunited under a single governance structure, ultimately under a revitalized Palestinian Authority, as we all work toward a two-state solution,” Mr. Biden said in an opinion article in the Washington Post.

Patients, staff and displaced people left Gaza’s largest hospital on Saturday, health officials said, leaving behind only a skeleton crew to care for those too sick to move and Israeli forces who had taken over the facility earlier in the week.

The exodus from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City came the same day internet and phone service was restored to the Gaza Strip, ending a telecommunications blackout that forced the United Nations to shut down critical humanitarian aid deliveries because it was unable to coordinate its convoys.

The World Health Organisation said it had led an assessment mission to Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City and determined it was a “death zone”, urging a full evacuation.

