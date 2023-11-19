HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas war, Day 44 updates | White House says no deal between Israel and Hamas yet: spokesperson

In Gaza, the death toll has reached 12,300 since hostilities started on October 7 as Israel continues bombing camps, shelters, the territory’s Hamas-run government said

November 19, 2023 06:56 am | Updated 08:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Smoke rises after an explosion in Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, November 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Smoke rises after an explosion in Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, November 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

U.S. President Joe Biden said the Palestinian Authority should ultimately govern the Gaza Strip and the West Bank following the Israel-Hamas war. “As we strive for peace, Gaza and the West Bank should be reunited under a single governance structure, ultimately under a revitalized Palestinian Authority, as we all work toward a two-state solution,” Mr. Biden said in an opinion article in the Washington Post.

Patients, staff and displaced people left Gaza’s largest hospital on Saturday, health officials said, leaving behind only a skeleton crew to care for those too sick to move and Israeli forces who had taken over the facility earlier in the week.

The exodus from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City came the same day internet and phone service was restored to the Gaza Strip, ending a telecommunications blackout that forced the United Nations to shut down critical humanitarian aid deliveries because it was unable to coordinate its convoys.

The World Health Organisation said it had led an assessment mission to Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City and determined it was a “death zone”, urging a full evacuation.

Follow the live updates here:

  • November 19, 2023 08:15
    White House says no deal between Israel and Hamas yet: spokesperson

    Israel and Hamas have not yet reached a deal on a temporary ceasefire, a White House spokesperson said on Saturday night.

    The U.S. is continuing to work to get a deal between the two sides, the spokesperson said. A second U.S. official confirmed no deal had been reached.

    Reuters

  • November 19, 2023 08:00
    Hamas health ministry says 32 dead from one family, including 19 children, in new strike

    The Hamas health ministry said 32 people from one family were killed Saturday in an Israeli strike on a building in a Gaza refugee camp, with 19 children among the dead.

    The ministry released a list of the names of 32 members of the Abu Habal family killed in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, the largest in the Palestinian territory.

    AFP

  • November 19, 2023 07:37
    U.S., Israel and Hamas reach tentative deal to pause conflict and free dozens of hostages

    Israel, the United States and Hamas are close to an agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza, in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting, the Washington Post reported on Saturday citing people familiar with the provisions.

    Reuters

  • November 19, 2023 07:21
    Patients and staff leave Gaza’s biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp

    Hundreds of patients, medical staff and people displaced by Israel’s war against Hamas left Gaza’s largest hospital Saturday, with one evacuee describing a panicked and chaotic scene as Israeli forces searched and face-scanned men among those leaving and took some away.

    “We left at gunpoint,” Mahmoud Abu Auf told The Associated Press by phone after he and his family left the crowded hospital. “Tanks and snipers were everywhere inside and outside.” He said he saw Israeli troops detain three men.

    Elsewhere in northern Gaza, dozens of people were killed in the urban Jabaliya refugee camp when what witnesses described as an Israeli airstrike hit a crowded U.N. shelter in the main combat zone. It caused massive destruction in the camp’s Fakhoura school, said wounded survivors Ahmed Radwan and Yassin Sharif.

    “The scenes were horrifying. Corpses of women and children were on the ground. Others were screaming for help,” Radwan said by phone. AP photos from a local hospital showed more than 20 bodies wrapped in bloodstained sheets.

    AP

  • November 19, 2023 06:58
    Humanitarian team describes Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital as ‘death zone’- WHO

    A humanitarian assessment team visited Al Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza and saw signs of shelling and gunfire in what was described as a “death zone,” the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday.

    The WHO-led team, which included public health experts, logistics officers and security staff from various U.N. departments, was able to spend only an hour inside the hospital on Saturday due to security concerns, WHO said in a statement.

    The team described the hospital as a “death zone” and said the situation was “desperate,” with the hospital basically not functioning as a medical facility due to scarcity of clean water, fuel, medicine and other essentials.

    “Signs of shelling and gunfire were evident. The team saw a mass grave at the entrance of the hospital and were told more than 80 people were buried there,” the WHO statement said.

    “WHO and partners are urgently developing plans for the immediate evacuation of the remaining patients, staff and their families,” it said.

    “Over the next 24–72 hours, pending guarantees of safe passage by parties to the conflict, additional missions are being arranged to urgently transport patients” to other hospitals in the south of Gaza.

    Reuters

