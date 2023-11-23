HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas war, Day 48 live updates | Talks continuing, hostage release won’t take place before Friday, says Israel

A statement by the Israel Prime Minister’s Office said 50 women and children will be released over four days, during which there will be a pause in fighting.

November 23, 2023 07:24 am | Updated 07:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Patients from the Indonesian Hospital arrive at the European Gaza Hospital, in Khan Younis, in this video screengrab obtained by Reuters, November 22, 2023. European Gaza Hospital/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Patients from the Indonesian Hospital arrive at the European Gaza Hospital, in Khan Younis, in this video screengrab obtained by Reuters, November 22, 2023. European Gaza Hospital/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. | Photo Credit: EUROPEAN GAZA HOSPITAL

Israel and Hamas on Wednesday, October 23, 2023 agreed to a four-day ceasefire in the war in Gaza ¬ a diplomatic breakthrough that will free dozens of hostages held by militants as well as Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and bring a large influx of aid to the besieged territory.

Follow the live updates here.

The truce raised hopes of eventually winding down the war, which was triggered by Hamas’ October 7 deadly rampage into Israel. Now in its seventh week, the war has levelled vast swathes of Gaza, fuelled a surge of violence in the occupied West Bank, and stirred fears of a wider conflagration across the Middle East.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, joined by the two other members of his special war cabinet, told a nationally televised news conference that the war would resume after the truce expires. Israel’s goals are to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities and return all 240 hostages held captive in Gaza.

Also read: Day 47 of the war updates here

  • November 23, 2023 07:24
    The war is continuinin: Netanyahu

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a nationally televised news conference that the war would resume after the truce expires. Israel’s goals are to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities and return all 240 hostages held captive in Gaza.

    “I want to be clear. The war is continuing. The war is continuing. We will continue it until we achieve all our goals,” Netanyahu said, adding he had delivered the same message in a phone call to U.S. President Joe Biden. He also said he had instructed the Mossad spy agency to hunt down Hamas’ exiled leadership “wherever they are.” - AP

