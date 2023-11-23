Israel-Hamas war, Day 48 live updates | Talks continuing, hostage release won’t take place before Friday, says Israel

November 23, 2023 07:24 am | Updated 07:35 am IST

Israel and Hamas on Wednesday, October 23, 2023 agreed to a four-day ceasefire in the war in Gaza ¬ a diplomatic breakthrough that will free dozens of hostages held by militants as well as Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and bring a large influx of aid to the besieged territory.

The truce raised hopes of eventually winding down the war, which was triggered by Hamas’ October 7 deadly rampage into Israel. Now in its seventh week, the war has levelled vast swathes of Gaza, fuelled a surge of violence in the occupied West Bank, and stirred fears of a wider conflagration across the Middle East.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, joined by the two other members of his special war cabinet, told a nationally televised news conference that the war would resume after the truce expires. Israel’s goals are to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities and return all 240 hostages held captive in Gaza.

