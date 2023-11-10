HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas war, Day 35 LIVE updates | Israel does not seek to occupy Gaza, but ‘credible force’ needed: Netanyahu

The White House said on Thursday that Israel agreed to 4-hour daily pauses in northern Gaza fighting to allow civilians to flee

November 10, 2023 06:59 am | Updated 07:24 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A plume of smoke follows an Israeli airstrike in the northern part of the Gaza Strip as Israel continues its bombardment and ground offensive on November 9, 2023 seen from Sderot, Israel.

A plume of smoke follows an Israeli airstrike in the northern part of the Gaza Strip as Israel continues its bombardment and ground offensive on November 9, 2023 seen from Sderot, Israel. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration says Israel will allow a 4-hour humanitarian pause each day in combat operations in northern Gaza to allow civilians to flee to the south, starting on Thursday.

Mr. Biden also told reporters that he had asked the Israelis for a “pause longer than three days” during negotiations over the release of some hostages held by Hamas, although he ruled out the chances of a general cease-fire.

ALSO READ | Israel-Hamas war, Day 34 updates

In Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron opened a Gaza aid conference with an appeal for Israel to protect civilians, saying that “all lives have equal worth” and that fighting terrorism “can never be carried out without rules.”

The war, now in its second month, was triggered by the October 7 Hamas attack into southern Israel.

The number of Palestinians killed in the war has risen to 10,818, including more than 4,400 children, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said.

Also read | One month on, Israel’s deadliest Gaza war set to intensify

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow for live updates:

  • November 10, 2023 07:24
    Analysis | Benjamin Netanyahu: A Prime Minister always at war 

    Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest serving Prime Minister who is now heading its most rightwing government, is not known for moderation. He built a career promising security to Israelites and has emerged as the most powerful and influential leader in the Jewish state’s history after David Ben-Gurion. Yet, he will go down in history as the leader under whose watch Israel’s greatest security crisis unfolded.

    Read the analytical piece by Stanly Johny...

  • November 10, 2023 07:00
    Israel does not seek to occupy Gaza, but ‘credible force’ needed -Netanyahu

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday his country does not seek to conquer, occupy or govern Gaza after its war against Hamas but a “credible force” would be needed to enter the Palestinian enclave if necessary to prevent the emergence of militant threats.

    Netanyahu’s comments this week suggesting that Israel would be responsible for Gaza security indefinitely drew pushback from the United States, Israel’s main ally.

    -Reuters

Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict / war / unrest, conflicts and war / Palestine

