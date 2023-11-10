Israel-Hamas war, Day 35 LIVE updates | Israel does not seek to occupy Gaza, but ‘credible force’ needed: Netanyahu

November 10, 2023 06:59 am | Updated 07:24 am IST

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration says Israel will allow a 4-hour humanitarian pause each day in combat operations in northern Gaza to allow civilians to flee to the south, starting on Thursday.

Mr. Biden also told reporters that he had asked the Israelis for a “pause longer than three days” during negotiations over the release of some hostages held by Hamas, although he ruled out the chances of a general cease-fire.

In Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron opened a Gaza aid conference with an appeal for Israel to protect civilians, saying that “all lives have equal worth” and that fighting terrorism “can never be carried out without rules.”

The war, now in its second month, was triggered by the October 7 Hamas attack into southern Israel.

The number of Palestinians killed in the war has risen to 10,818, including more than 4,400 children, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said.

