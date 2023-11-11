Israel-Hamas war, Day 36 LIVE updates | As Gaza death toll rises, Israel faces pressure to protect Palestinian civilians

November 11, 2023 06:55 am | Updated 06:57 am IST

Israel is facing mounting international pressure, including from its main ally the United States, to do more to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza as the death toll rises and fighting intensifies between Israeli forces and Hamas militants near and around hospitals.

The director of the Al-Shifa hospital and the Hamas government said 13 people were killed in a strike on the institution, which they blamed on Israeli forces. The bodies of another 50 people killed in a strike on Gaza City’s Al-Buraq school were taken to the hospital, the Al-Shifa director said. Meanwhile, Israel revised down the death toll of last month’s Hamas attacks to about 1,200.

Since the October 7 attacks, Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and launched a military campaign in the Gaza Strip. OvMore than 11,070 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed since the war began, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. More than 100,000 Palestinians have fled south over the past two days, according to Israel, but they still face bombardment and dire conditions.

Here are the live updates: