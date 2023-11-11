HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas war, Day 36 LIVE updates | As Gaza death toll rises, Israel faces pressure to protect Palestinian civilians

More than 1,00,000 Palestinians have fled south over the past two days, according to Israel, but they still face bombardment and dire conditions

November 11, 2023 06:55 am | Updated 06:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Flares fired by Israeli forces light up the night sky in Gaza City. File.

Flares fired by Israeli forces light up the night sky in Gaza City. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Israel is facing mounting international pressure, including from its main ally the United States, to do more to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza as the death toll rises and fighting intensifies between Israeli forces and Hamas militants near and around hospitals.

Also read: Gaza crisis | India bats for two-state solution during talks with U.S.

The director of the Al-Shifa hospital and the Hamas government said 13 people were killed in a strike on the institution, which they blamed on Israeli forces. The bodies of another 50 people killed in a strike on Gaza City’s Al-Buraq school were taken to the hospital, the Al-Shifa director said. Meanwhile, Israel revised down the death toll of last month’s Hamas attacks to about 1,200.

Since the October 7 attacks, Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and launched a military campaign in the Gaza Strip. OvMore than 11,070 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed since the war began, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. More than 100,000 Palestinians have fled south over the past two days, according to Israel, but they still face bombardment and dire conditions.

Here are the live updates:

  • November 11, 2023 06:54
    Israel rebukes U.S. Palestinian affairs office over tweet

    Israel’s embassy to the United States issued a rare public rebuke Friday to a State Department office that deals with Palestinian affairs, after it criticized Israel’s demolition of a Palestinian home in Jerusalem.

    “The government of Israel has demolished the home of a Palestinian family in response to the actions of their 13-year-old child,” the U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    “An entire family should not lose their home because of the actions of one individual,” it added.

    The Israeli embassy shot back in response, “Context is helpful: the ‘13-year-old’ is a terrorist who murdered an Israeli citizen by stabbing him to death.”

    Neither side named the teen, but Israeli media identified him as Muhammad Zalbani, who it said had stabbed to death an Israeli border policeman as he was inspecting a bus in East Jerusalem in February.

    - ANI

  • November 11, 2023 06:53
    Top U.S. university suspends groups protesting Israel-Hamas war

    A prestigious U.S. university said Friday it suspended two student groups that organized protests on the Israel-Hamas war that “included threatening rhetoric and intimidation.”

    Gerald Rosberg, Columbia University’s chair of the special committee on campus safety, said Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace would be suspended throughout the fall semester.

    “This decision was made after the two groups repeatedly violated University policies related to holding campus events, culminating in an unauthorized event Thursday afternoon that proceeded despite warnings and included threatening rhetoric and intimidation,” he said in a statement.

    Rosberg said the suspension would only be lifted if the two groups showed they were willing to comply with campus regulations.

    “This ensures both the safety of our community and that core University activities can be conducted without disruption” during what Rosberg described as “charged time,” with protests in the United States -- including some involving college students -- having turned violent.

    Hundreds of Columbia students had walked out of lectures on Thursday, US media reported, to attend a protest organized by the two groups in which they called on Washington to push for a ceasefire in Israel’s assault on the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which launched a deadly cross-border raid on Israel on October 7, killing some 1,200 people.

    - AP

  • November 11, 2023 06:51
    Israel revises down death toll as deadly strikes hit Gaza facilities

    Israel on Friday revised down the death toll from last month’s Hamas attacks in southern Israel from 1,400 to about 1,200, according to a foreign ministry spokesman.

    “This is an updated estimate,” ministry spokesman Lior Haiat told AFP.

    “It includes foreign workers and other foreign nationalities just from the October 7 attack,” he said.

    He said the toll was not “final” and “might change” when all the bodies have been identified.

    Israel previously said Hamas fighters who poured across the heavily militarised border on October 7 killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

    - AFP

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Palestine / war / unrest, conflicts and war

