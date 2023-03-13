HamberMenu
Islamic State claims bombing at Shiite centre in northern Afghanistan

March 13, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - ISLAMABAD

AP
An injured man lies down after a bomb blast in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital city of Balkh province, in northern Afghanistan, Saturday, March 11, 2023. A bomb exploded during an award ceremony for journalists in the city.

An injured man lies down after a bomb blast in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital city of Balkh province, in northern Afghanistan, Saturday, March 11, 2023. A bomb exploded during an award ceremony for journalists in the city. | Photo Credit: AP

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a bombing over the weekend at a cultural centre run by the minority Shiite community in northern Afghanistan that killed one person and wounded eight people.

The Tabian centre of the Hazaras in Balkh's provincial capital, Mazar-e-Sharif, was struck on March 11, during an event honoring local journalists.

The regional affiliate of IS — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — is a key rival of the Taliban and has frequently targeted members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority. The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021. IS attacks have also included Taliban patrols.

IS said in a statement posted on its media arm, the Aamaq news agency, that the explosives were planted in a bag that was left hidden at the centre. The statements said those targeted work for an establishment “that engaged in war" against IS.

Abdul Nafi Takor, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Interior Ministry said the person killed was a security guard at the centre. Three children were among the eight wounded.

The attack on the centre came two days after a bombing in Mazar-e-Sharif killed the Provincial Governor, Daud Muzmal, and two others. Four people were wounded. The Islamic State group also claimed responsibility for that assassination on March 9.

