Provincial Governor among three killed in Afghan blast

The explosion killed Daud Muzmal and two others inside the Governor's office in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, according to Taliban.

March 09, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - ISLAMABAD

AP
Taliban fighters walk through the compound of the Hazrat-e-Ali shrine or Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif. File photo

Taliban fighters walk through the compound of the Hazrat-e-Ali shrine or Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif. File photo | Photo Credit: AFP

A bomb killed a Taliban-appointed provincial Governor and two others in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif Thursday, March 9, 2023, a Taliban police spokesman said.

The explosion killed Daud Muzmal and two others inside the Governor's office in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, according to Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban appointed spokesman for local police chief.

Also read: We expect Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering and financing terror acts: India

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — is a key rival of the Taliban. The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021.

Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority..

