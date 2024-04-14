April 14, 2024 05:29 am | Updated 10:25 pm IST

Iran warned Israel and the United States on April 14 of a “much larger response” if there is any retaliation for its mass drone and missile attack on Israeli territory overnight, as Israel said “the campaign is not over yet”.

G7 leaders offered their full support for Israel following the attack and said they were ready to “take further measures” in response to “further destabilising initiatives”.

“We will continue to work to stabilise the situation and avoid further escalation. In this spirit, we demand that Iran and its proxies cease their attacks, and we stand ready to take further measures now and in response to further destabilising initiatives,” they said in a statement published by the Italian G7 presidency, following a video meeting.

The Indian mission in Israel issued a fresh “important advisory” for its nationals, advising them to stay calm and adhere to safety protocols. The MEA said India is closely monitoring the evolving situation. “We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy,” it said in a statement.

Iran launched the attack over a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Syria on April 1 that killed top Revolutionary Guards commanders and followed months of clashes between Israel and Iran’s regional allies, triggered by the war in Gaza.

The U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on April 14 over Iran’s drone and missile attack on Israel, the body’s president said. The meeting is aiming to be held at 20:00 GMT on Sunday and is at Israel’s request, a spokesperson for Malta, which holds the rotating presidency this month, told the media.

