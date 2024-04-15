GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Iran-Israel tensions LIVE updates | Blinken calls Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi FMs over Iran-Israel tensions

Iran fired more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel, which Tehran said was in response to the April 1 strike on its consulate in Syria

April 15, 2024 08:55 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel April 14, 2024.

An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel April 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Israel and Iran have been on a collision course throughout Israel’s six-month war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Iran’s dramatic aerial attack on Israel follows years of enmity between the countries and marks the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel. 

Oil prices fell during trade on Monday, as market participants dialled back risk premiums following the attack. 

Analysis | Three takeaways from Iran’s attack on Israel

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the U.S. will not take part in a counter-offensive against Iran, an option that Mr. Netanyahu’s war cabinet favours after the attack, according to officials. 

How U.S. helped counter Iran’s attack on Israel | Explained

The Indian mission in Israel issued a fresh “important advisory” later in the day after the attacks, advising them to stay calm and adhere to safety protocols.

Here are the latest updates: 

  • April 15, 2024 09:00
    Blinken calls Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi FMs over Iran-Israel tensions

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday reached out over the phone to the foreign ministers of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt, while Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had calls with his Saudi and Israeli counterparts, amid signs of an escalating crisis in the Middle East following Iran’s strikes on Israel. 

    The diplomatic overdrive to fight the crisis came soon after US President Joe Biden had a conference call with G-7 leaders and had separate telephonic conversations with King Abdullah of Jordan and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.

    In all the calls, the American leadership emphasised on the need to avoid further escalation in the region and reaffirmed America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel. 

    PTI

  • April 15, 2024 08:59
    Israel to reopen schools after Iran attack

    Schools were set to reopen across Israel on Monday, the army announced, after they were ordered closed due to Iran’s unprecedented aerial attack over the weekend. 

    After a “situational assessment”, the military said in a statement early Monday, “it was decided to restore educational activities across Israel”.

    “In the areas of the northern border (with Lebanon) and communities near the Gaza Strip, educational activities will resume... with restrictions,” the statement continued, adding that curbs on large gatherings would also be lifted in most places. 

    AFP

  • April 15, 2024 08:58
    Designate Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organization: Israel’s UN Ambassador

    Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan asked the Security Council to designate the Revolutionary Guards, the Islamic Republic’s ideological army, as a terrorist organization and to “impose all possible sanctions on Iran before it’s too late.” 

    In the coming days the United States will “explore additional measures to hold Iran accountable.” 

    AFP

  • April 15, 2024 08:57
    Israel, Iran trade accusations at Security Council meeting

    Israel and Iran accused one another Sunday at the United Nations of being the main threat to peace in the Middle East, each calling on the Security Council to impose sanctions on their sworn enemy.

    “The mask is off. Iran, the number one global sponsor of terror, has exposed its true face as the destabilizer of the region and the world,” Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan told an emergency meeting of the Security Council convened after Tehran’s unprecedented attack on Israel overnight.

    “The mask comes off and the gloves must come on,” he said, imploring the body to “take action.” 

    AFP

Related Topics

World / Iran / Israel / diplomacy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.