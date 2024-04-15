Israel and Iran have been on a collision course throughout Israel’s six-month war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Iran’s dramatic aerial attack on Israel follows years of enmity between the countries and marks the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel.
Oil prices fell during trade on Monday, as market participants dialled back risk premiums following the attack.Analysis | Three takeaways from Iran’s attack on Israel
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the U.S. will not take part in a counter-offensive against Iran, an option that Mr. Netanyahu’s war cabinet favours after the attack, according to officials.How U.S. helped counter Iran’s attack on Israel | Explained
The Indian mission in Israel issued a fresh “important advisory” later in the day after the attacks, advising them to stay calm and adhere to safety protocols.
Here are the latest updates: