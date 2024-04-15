April 15, 2024 08:55 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

Israel and Iran have been on a collision course throughout Israel’s six-month war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Iran’s dramatic aerial attack on Israel follows years of enmity between the countries and marks the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel.

Oil prices fell during trade on Monday, as market participants dialled back risk premiums following the attack.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the U.S. will not take part in a counter-offensive against Iran, an option that Mr. Netanyahu’s war cabinet favours after the attack, according to officials.

The Indian mission in Israel issued a fresh “important advisory” later in the day after the attacks, advising them to stay calm and adhere to safety protocols.

Here are the latest updates: