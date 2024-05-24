GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Iran denies foul play in Raisi helicopter crash

The 63-year-old died on May 19 after his helicopter went down in the country's mountainous northwest while returning from a dam inauguration on the border with Azerbaijan.

Published - May 24, 2024 09:59 pm IST - Tehran

AFP
Mourners attend a burial ceremony of the late Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi in Mashhad, Iran.

Mourners attend a burial ceremony of the late Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi in Mashhad, Iran. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Iran's army has so far found no evidence of criminal activity in a helicopter crash that killed the country's president Ebrahim Raisi and seven others, state media reported.

The 63-year-old died on May 19 after his helicopter went down in the country's mountainous northwest while returning from a dam inauguration on the border with Azerbaijan.

Also Read | Death of a President: On Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi

"No bullet holes or similar impacts were observed on the helicopter wreckage," said a preliminary report by the general staff of the armed forces published by the official IRNA news agency late Thursday.

"The helicopter caught fire after hitting an elevated area," it said, adding that "no suspicious content was observed during the communications between the watch tower and the flight crew."

Raisi's helicopter had been flying on a "pre-planned route and did not leave the designated flight path" before the crash.

The report said the wreckage of the helicopter had been found by Iranian drones early on Monday but the "complexity of the area, fog and low temperature" hindered the work of search and rescue teams.

What are the implications of Raisi’s death for Iran | In Focus podcast

The army said "more time is needed" to investigate the crash and that it would announce more details later.

Raisi was laid to rest in his hometown of Mashhad on Thursday concluding days of funeral ceremonies in some of Iran's major cities including the capital attended by throngs of mourners.

Among the people killed in the incident was foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who was also buried on Thursday in the town of Shahre Ray south of the capital.

