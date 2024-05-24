What are the implications of Raisi’s death for Iran | In Focus podcast

The untimely death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on May 19 has many implications not just for Iran but the region as a whole. Along with him, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, also perished in the crash.

As Iran goes to the polls on the 28th of June to elect a new President, all eyes will be on the country’s Guardian Council that has the power to decide which candidates get to contest. There is also speculation in the Western press about who might replace Supreme Leader Ali Khamanei.

So, what is Raisi’s legacy on the domestic and international front? How will Iran deal with the many challenges that it faces in the region especially as it claims to be a bulwark against Israeli aggressionin Gaza? Will Raisi’s tango with Russia and China as well as an opening to Saudi Arabia hold his successors in good stead?

Guest: Dinkar Srivastava, former Indian Foreign Service officer, who worked as India’s Ambassador to Iran.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

