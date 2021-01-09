International

Iran bans foreign companies from testing COVID-19 vaccines on Iranians, says president

Iran President Hassan Rouhani   | Photo Credit: AFP

Foreign companies will not be allowed to test COVID-19 vaccines on the Iranian people, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, a day after Iran’s Supreme Leader banned vaccine imports from the United States and Britain.

“Foreign companies wanted to give us vaccines so they would be tested on the Iranian people. But the health ministry prevented it,” Rouhani said in televised remarks, without naming the companies or giving further details.

“Our people will not be a testing device for vaccine manufacturing companies,” he added. “We shall purchase safe foreign vaccines.”

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s highest authority, said on Friday the U.S. and Britain were”untrustworthy” and possibly sought to spread the infection to other countries.

Iran could obtain vaccines from other reliable places, headed, without giving details. China and Russia are both allies of Iran, the Middle East country hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Khamenei repeated the accusations in a tweet that was removed by Twitter along with a message saying it violated the platform’s rules against misinformation.

Iran launched human trials of its first domestic COVID-19 vaccine candidate late last month, saying it could help the country defeat the pandemic despite U.S. sanctions that affect its ability to import vaccines.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been on the rise since 2018, when President Donald Trump abandoned a 2015 nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Two die in Spanish storm, troops deployed to help motorists stranded by snow

‘I love life,’ says the oldest living Olympic champion as she turns 100

Pakistan’s anti-terrorism court asks police to arrest JeM chief Masood Azhar by Jan. 18

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air loses contact after taking off from Jakarta

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un calls U.S. ‘principal enemy’

U.S. is not China, say Republicans condemning Twitter for permanently suspending Donald Trump’s account

Need to build back U.S. economy better so that it lifts up everyone, says Kamala Harris

The Capitol effect: ‘America Endgame II’ sees Trump’s Twitter vanishing, COVID-19 vaccine to the rescue

Tense situation at Jaffna university after authorities remove war memorial

Will introduce immigration bill ‘immediately’ after taking office, says Biden

Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

North Korea threatens to build more nukes, terms U.S. ‘main enemy’

China says preparations for WHO visit to study origins of COVID-19 ongoing

Google suspends Parler from Play Store, Apple threatens to ban it

Indian-American Sabrina Singh named Deputy Press Secretary in White House

Trudeau accuses Trump of ‘inciting violent assault on democracy’

Rich nations, vaccine firms should stop bilateral deals: WHO

'He's on his own': Republicans begin to flee from Trump

Brazilian President Bolsonaro asks PM Modi to speed up COVID-19 vaccine shipment

Won't be silenced: Trump after Twitter ban
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2021 4:42:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/iran-bans-foreign-companies-from-testing-covid-19-vaccines-on-iranians-says-president/article33536728.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY