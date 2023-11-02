Indian student stabbed in U.S. continues to be on life support; suffered severe neurological impairment

November 02, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - Washington

P. Varun Raj, the 24-year-old Indian student who was stabbed at a fitness centre in the US state of Indiana over the weekend, continues to be in a critical condition and is on a life support, sources familiar with his ongoing treatment said.

P. Varun Raj, a Computer Science student, was stabbed with a knife into the temple by the assailant Jordan Andrade, 24, at the public gym on Sunday morning for reasons that the authorities are still investigating .

"After three days of treatment, Varun continues to be on a life support and has severe neurological impairment. He is likely to sustain permanent disability and have partial, if not complete, vision loss and left sided weakness," sources told PTI.

Following the incident, the attacker Jordan Andrade, 24, was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

Varun has now been transferred to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne because of the serious nature of the injuries.

Meanwhile, assailant Andrade, who appeared before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, pleaded not guilty to the charges of Level 1 felony, and a Level 3 felony.

The judge set his bond at $500,000 cash and $500,000 surety.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Andrade said he could afford a $300,000 bond. The judge deemed Andrade a flight risk.

The university president expressed his shock over the brutal attack on one of its students.

“We are shocked and saddened by the attack on Varun Raj. At Valparaiso University, we consider each other family, and this incident is horrifying for us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of his friends and family,” José Padilla, the university’s president, said in a statement provided to the Post-Tribune on Wednesday.

“In addition to our thoughts and prayers, the University and Valpo Community are offering all assistance and resources available to help Varun’s family get to the United States as quickly as possible,” Michael Fenton said in an email to Chicago Tribune, adding that the university also is providing full support to the ongoing investigation by the Valparaiso Police Department.

The North American Telugu Society (NATS) has started a fundraiser on GoFund and by Wednesday night raised over $38,000.

“Currently, he is in critical condition, battling for his life in a coma, and his family is facing a harrowing journey filled with uncertainty and overwhelming medical bills. We were contacted by the family with a heavy heart, asking for our support to cover his extensive medical expenses and travel expenses for his parents to the USA,” NATS said said.