HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian student stabbed in U.S., condition critical: Report

Varun, 24, was stabbed at a public gym by Jordan Andrad in the Valparaiso city of Indiana. Authorities are investigating the motive for the attack

November 01, 2023 08:39 am | Updated 08:39 am IST - Washington

PTI
Image for representation only

Image for representation only | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 24-year-old Indian student has been stabbed in the U.S. state of Indiana and is said to be in a critical condition, according to a media report.

Varun was stabbed with a knife into the temple by the assailant Jordan Andrad, 24, at a public gym in the Valparaiso city of Indiana on Sunday morning for reasons that the authorities are still investigating, reported NWIU Times.

Following the incident, the attacker was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

"Varun was attacked with a knife by his attacker. He was ultimately taken to a Fort Wayne hospital due to the severity of his injury and was reportedly given a zero to five per cent chance of survival. Varun’s condition is said to be serious after the violent attack,” the report said.

The attacker Andrade told the police that he had requested a massage that morning and walked into the massage room to find the other man, whom he did not know but found "a little weird."

Determining the other man posed a threat, Andrade said he made sure to react the "right way," according to a charging document.

"Andrade then described (the man) as a threat to him so he, 'just reacted,'" police said.

Related Topics

USA / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.