Indian student missing in Chicago since May 2

Indian students missing in the U.S. prompt Consulate General of India to seek help from police and diaspora

Updated - May 09, 2024 01:11 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 01:04 pm IST - Chicago

ANI
Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi, Indian student in Chicago, has been reported missing in since May 2. Photo: X/@amjedmbt

Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi, Indian student in Chicago, has been reported missing in since May 2. Photo: X/@amjedmbt

An Indian student has been reported missing in Chicago since May 2. The Consulate General of India in Chicago said it was in touch with the police and Indian diaspora to locate/reestablish contact with Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi. In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in Chicago stated, “The Consulate is deeply concerned learning that Indian student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi is incommunicado since 2nd May. Consulate is in touch with the police and the Indian diaspora hoping to locate/reestablish contact with Rupesh.”

The Chicago police, in a statement, have urged people to provide information to the police if they locate Mr. Rupesh Chintakindi. According to the statement, he was missing from the 4300 block of N Sheridan Road. Earlier in April, an Indian student who has been missing since March this year was found dead in the U.S. state of Ohio, the Consulate General of India in New York said.

Indian Consulate staff working with US law enforcement agencies to track missing Telangana student

The Consulate General of India in New York said it is “anguished” to learn about the death of Mohammed Abdul Arfath and is in touch with local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation into his death”. Anguished to learn that Mohammed Abdul Arfath, for whom search operation was underway, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio.

Family of Hyderabad student ‘missing’ in USA reaches out to MEA

“Our deepest condolences to Mr. Mohammed Arfath’s family”, the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X. Arafat, a native of Hyderabad, went to the U.S. for his Master’s degree in IT from Cleveland University in May 2023 but had been missing since March 7 this year. His father, Mohd. Saleem, said that after ten days, they received a phone call from an unidentified person who claimed Mr. Arafat had been kidnapped and demanded a $1,200 ransom for his release.

Indian-American student freezes to death after being denied entry by a club near Illinois University

Recently, the Indian community has seen a rise in such tragedies. In April, Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio, died and a police investigation is underway.

Earlier this February, an Indian student faced a brutal attack in Chicago. Following the attack, the Indian Consulate in Chicago stated that it was in touch with the victim, Syed Mazahir Ali, as well as his wife in India.

