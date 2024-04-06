GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Another Indian student dies in U.S, probe underway: Indian consulate in New York

The Consulate said that a police investigation into the death is underway, and it continues to remain in touch with the family in India

April 06, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New York

PTI
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Reuters

An Indian student in the U.S. state of Ohio has died and police are investigating the case, India's Consulate in New York said on April 5, the latest in a string of tragedies to shock the community in the country.

“Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio,” the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X.

The Consulate said that a police investigation into the death is underway, and it continues to remain in touch with the family in India.

India keeping tabs on investigation into Kuchipudi dancer’s killing in the U.S.

“All possible assistance is being extended, including to transport Mr. Uma Gadde’s mortal remains to India at the earliest,” the consulate said.

Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a dozen deaths of Indian and Indian-origin students in the U.S. The alarming rise in the number of attacks has caused concern among the community.

Last month, a 34-year-old trained classical dancer from India, Amarnath Ghosh, was shot dead in St Louis, Missouri.

Also read | Indian-American student freezes to death after being denied entry by a club near Illinois University

Sameer Kamath, a 23-year-old Indian-American student at Purdue University, was found dead in a nature preserve in Indiana on February 5.

On February 2, Vivek Taneja, a 41-year-old Indian-origin IT executive, suffered life-threatening injuries during an assault outside a restaurant in Washington, making it the seventh death of an Indian or Indian-American in recent months in the U.S.

The series of attacks on Indians and Indian origin persons/students had prompted the officials of the Indian Embassy in Washington and its consulates at various places to hold a virtual interaction with Indian students from across the U.S., discussing various aspects of student well-being and ways to stay connected with the larger diaspora.

About 150 Indian Student Association office bearers and students from 90 U.S. universities participated in the interaction led by Charge d'Affaires Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan.

It was also attended by the Consul Generals of India in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York, San Francisco and Seattle.

Related Topics

USA / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.