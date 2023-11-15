HamberMenu
Indian Navy monitoring movement of Chinese warships participating in exercise with Pakistan

China's PLA Navy has deployed a number of platforms, including frontline warships and a submarine, for the Sea Guardian exercise with Pakistan.

November 15, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representation

Image for representation | Photo Credit: X/@indiannavy

The Indian Navy has been keeping a close watch on the movement of a Chinese submarine and warships that are participating in a naval exercise with Pakistan, government sources said on Wednesday.

The Navy is monitoring the Chinese platforms from the moment they entered the Indian Ocean region through the Malacca strait, they added.

China's PLA Navy has deployed a number of platforms, including frontline warships and a submarine, for the Sea Guardian exercise with Pakistan.

As part of India's comprehensive maritime domain awareness, the Navy maintains a close watch on all the movements in the Indian Ocean region, in line with national security interests, the sources said.

China / Pakistan

