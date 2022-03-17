  • As part of Western sanctions, Russian banks were removed from SWIFT payments and energy imports from the country have also reduced. Thus, Russia has been trying to sell oil at a significant discount using the yuan as a reference currency.
  • The U.S. is using its economic advantage to freeze dollars that belong to its adversaries. To avoid this risk, many countries have been looking at alternatives to the U.S. dollar.
  • For oil trade between India and Russia, neither the rouble nor the Indian rupee is suitable as a global currency for trade. Therefore, the yuan can become an alternate option.