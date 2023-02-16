February 16, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST

The catastrophic earthquake that initially took place on February 6, 2023 and its aftershocks have flattened the cities and towns in Turkey and Syria. While the rescuers are continuing their operations bracing plummeting temperatures, the hope to find survivors are dwindling.

Even as the death toll in both the countries have crossed 40,000, here are some poignant pictures of survivors who were found among the rubbles.

Seven-year-old Hanaa Sharif was pulled out from under the rubble after a 30-hour rescue operation at Maaret Musreen village in Idlib province, Syria on February 11, 2023. The daughter of a member of the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense or White Helmets, Hanaa is the only survivor of her family.

Rescuers carry Muhammed Alkanaas, 12, to an ambulance after they pulled him out on February 11, 2023, five days after the Monday’s earthquake in Antakya, southern Turkey.

Rescue workers carry Ergin Guzeloglan, 36, to an ambulance after pulling him out from a collapsed building five days after the earthquake, in Hatay, southern Turkey, on February 11, 2023. Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey, pulling several people, some almost unscathed, from the rubble, four days following a catastrophic earthquake.

Rescue workers hand over Yigit Cakmak, an 8-year-old survivor, to his uncle at the site of a collapsed building 52 hours after the earthquake struck, on February 08, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey.

A boy is transferred to an ambulance moments after being rescued from a collapsed building five days after an earthquake in Antakya, southeastern Turkey on February 11, 2023.

Seher Ghanam, a Syrian, is carried from a destroyed building by rescue workers after surviving 209 hours under the rubble with her father Faez on February 14, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey.

Volunteers and rescue team members celebrate after rescuing Melisa Ulku, 24, alive from a destroyed building in Elbistan, Turkey, on February 11, 2023.

The daughter of Abdulrahman Ali al-Mahmoud who was rescued from under the rubble in the aftermath of the earthquake, rests inside a makeshift shelter, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria on February 8, 2023.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel in coordination with Turkish Army successfully rescued an 8-year-old girl during a search and rescue operation in the debris of Nurdagi, Turkey on February 11, 2023. India has sent its NDRF personnel and medics for rescue and relief operations.

Rescue workers tend to Ahmet Findik, 11-year-old survivor, at the site of a collapsed building 60 hours on from the earthquake on February 08, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey.

Emergency workers rescue a young Turkish girl, in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey on February 8, 2023.

A rescuer carries an injured child away from the rubble of a building following an earthquake in rebel-held Azaz, Syria on February 6, 2023 in this still image taken from video.

A Syrian boy sits in a hospital bed and holds his mother's hand at the Bab Al-Hawa Hospital, after being wounded in the earthquake in the rebel-held town of Harem, in Idlib governorate, Syria on February 14, 2023

Um Kanan, a Syrian who survived the quake along with her children, greets her neighbour near the rubble of what was once her building, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Jableh, Syria February 14, 2023.

Rescue workers carry a wounded woman at the site of a collapsed building on February 08, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey.

Fatmeh Ahmed al-Issa, a 9-year-old Syrian quake survivor, chats with her neighbour as she lies in a hospital bed, in the aftermath of the earthquake, in Latakia, Syria on February 11, 2023.

Naser al-Wakaa, a quake survivor, speaks on the phone with one of his rescued children, in the aftermath of the earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria on February 9, 2023

Two Syrian girls play in front of their family's tent they use as a shelter in a public market space in Islahiye District of Gaziantep, southern Turkey on February 11, 2023.