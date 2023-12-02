HamberMenu
Heavy snow paralyses parts of southern Germany

In total, 760 flights were affected, a spokesperson told AFP.

December 02, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Munich, Germany

AFP
Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena is covered in snow after heavy snowfall hit Bavaria and its capital Munich, Germany, December 2, 2023.

Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena is covered in snow after heavy snowfall hit Bavaria and its capital Munich, Germany, December 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Heavy snowfall brought chaos to parts of southern Germany on Saturday, with air and rail traffic blocked in the Bavarian state capital of Munich.

After first suspending flights until noon Saturday (1100 GMT), Munich airport later said it would remain closed until 6:00 am (0500 GMT) on Sunday.

In total, 760 flights were affected, a spokesperson told AFP. More than 40 centimetres (16 inches) of snow fell overnight Friday to Saturday, according to weather services.

Authorities asked residents to stay home for their safety.

The winter weather also disrupted train traffic, with rail operator Deutsche Bahn saying, "The main Munich station cannot be served".

Deutsche Bahn said travellers should expect delays and cancellations throughout the region, and most buses, trams and suburban trains were not running in Munich.

Saturday's planned football championship match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin has been called off.

Police in Lower Bavaria said they made 350 interventions linked to the weather Friday night, with five people slightly injured in car accidents.

Much of Germany has been subject to snow and freezing temperatures for several days.

According to weather forecasts, the largest quantities of snow are expected Saturday in Allgau in the south of Bavaria, with another 30 to 40 centimetres.

The snowfall is expected to progressively ease in the afternoon.

