Explained | Why does North Korea want spy satellites?

June 05, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

The story so far: On May 31, a North Korean military reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1 was launched through a new type of rocket named Chollima-1. The satellite is said to have flown for about 10 minutes before crashing into the Yellow Sea. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported the failure as the instability in the rocket’s engine and fuel system. The launch, however, prompted evacuation warnings and emergency alerts in parts of South Korea and Japan. The U.S., Japan and South Korea expressed ‘strong condemnation’ to the launch.

What is N. Korea’s space programme?

North Korea in the past decade has had an active space program that is closely related to its missile program. Satellite launch vehicles use the same core technology as long-range missiles that deliver warheads capable of destroying intercontinental targets. (the Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles or ICBMs). Starting from 1998, North Korea successfully orbited its first satellite in 2012 after three failed attempts. The launch vehicle used was Unha-3, a likely variant of Taepodong-2 ICBM. The Unha-type launch vehicle was also used in the 2016 launch of Pyongyang’s Earth Observation satellite. The flight on May 31 was the sixth satellite launch by Pyongyang. It was done through the Chollima-1 which is a new space launcher known to have an engine that is similar to North Korea’s dual-nozzle liquid-fuel machine used in Hwasong-15 ICBM.

Additionally, in April, North Korea announced that it had completed the construction of its first spy satellite.

Why does it want assets in space?

The North Korean spy satellites are expected to play a crucial role in providing advanced surveillance technology, that covers a large portion of the region, to improve the ability to strike targets during conflict. Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, stated that the nation would have the capability to “use preemptive military force when the situation demands.”

Moreover, North Korea’s space programme is a response to other strategic developments in the region. Earlier, the U.S. announced that it would be activating U.S. Space Forces Korea. This system would provide South Korea with advanced capabilities of missile warning and satellite communications throughout the Korean peninsula and its proximate areas. On May 25, South Korea successfully launched its Nuri rocket that is designed to assist Seoul’s efforts to develop a space-based surveillance system. These developments nudged Pyongyang to hasten the launch of Malligyong-1.

What does this mean for East Asia?

The security anxiety in East Asia in response to the North Korean satellite launch reveals a sense of urgency among the regional powers. North Korea no longer needs to develop its long-range missile technology under the guise of satellites since its test-firing in 2017. Pyongyang seems unafraid to reveal its technological intentions and strengthen its security apparatus in the region. While the launch is a breach of the UN Security Council resolutions, it is unlikely to attract additional economic sanctions. This displays the weak effectiveness of sanctions imposed on North Korea.

Additionally, while the international responses to the launch were largely focused on the missile technology, the possibility of a successful set of four to five military satellites by Pyongyang in-orbit would provide North Korea’s military the surveillance capacity that covers the region, strengthening its missile-launch capabilities.

The writer is a Doctoral Scholar at the National Institute of Advanced Studies