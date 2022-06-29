  • On June 28, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced the signing of a MoU between Turkey, Finland and Sweden which has led to Turkey vocalising its support for the inclusion of both the nations in NATO.
  • Turkey was initially against Finland and Sweden joining NATO. Though there were no direct issues between Turkey with Sweden and Finland, the former was against the latter for their position on Kurdish separatism, terrorism, and extradition.
  • On June 28, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev cautioned Finland and Sweden on continuing with their decision to join NATO. He referred to the relations with these countries as being respectful and mutually friendly. 