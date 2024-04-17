GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Encourage India, Pakistan to find resolution via talks: U.S. on alleged anti-terror ops across border

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller was responding to questions on alleged operations by India in other countries to eliminate terrorists

April 17, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - Washington

PTI
U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on April 16, 2024. Photo: YouTube/@StateDept

Quizzed about reported statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on crossing borders to kill terrorists, the Biden administration said the U.S. would not involve itself on the matter but “encouraged India and Pakistan to avoid any escalation and find a resolution through dialogue”.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller was responding to questions at a news conference on April 16 on alleged operations by India in other countries to eliminate terrorists.

When asked if Mr. Modi and Mr. Singh’s comments can be seen as “confessions” on the alleged “assassination of [Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh] Nijjar in Canada, [designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh] Pannun's murder-for-hire plot in New York, and killings in Pakistan”, Miller said the US will not get involved in the matter.

“The United States is not going to get into the middle of this, but we do encourage both India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue,” the State Department spokesperson said.

To a question on why the U.S. has not considered sanctions on India over the matter, Mr. Miller said, “I am never going to preview any sanctions actions, which is not to say that there are any coming. But when you ask me to talk about sanctions, it's something that we don't discuss openly.” Earlier this month, Mr. Singh, referring to New Delhi's assertive approach to dealing with cross-border terrorism, had said if terrorists try to disturb peace in India or carry out terror activities, a befitting response will be given, and if they run away to Pakistan, India will enter the neighbouring country to kill them.

The Defence Minister was responding to a question on a report by British newspaper 'The Guardian' that claimed Indian intelligence agencies carried out assassinations of terrorists in Pakistan as part of an emboldened approach to national security after 2019.

India-Pakistan / Pakistan / USA

