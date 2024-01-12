GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ecuador says 178 prison guards, staff members are held hostage by gangs

The country’s armed forces are engaged in a brutal stand-off with organised crime

January 12, 2024 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST

AFP
Members of the Army’s Elite Forces inspect men and check their identity during a patrol in the streets of Carapungo, a popular neighbourhood in northern Quito, on January 11, 2024, as Ecuador is in a “state of emergency” since the prison escape of one of the country’s most powerful narco bosses.

Members of the Army’s Elite Forces inspect men and check their identity during a patrol in the streets of Carapungo, a popular neighbourhood in northern Quito, on January 11, 2024, as Ecuador is in a “state of emergency” since the prison escape of one of the country’s most powerful narco bosses. | Photo Credit: AFP

Gangsters were holding 178 prison guards and staff hostage, officials in Ecuador said on Thursday, as a standoff between security forces and organised crime reached fever pitch.

The total was 39 more than the previous day, the SNAI prison authority said, as it reported riots in several penitentiaries with inmates shooting at members of the Ecuadoran armed forces.

The country’s armed forces are engaged in a brutal stand-off with organised crime, deploying more than 22,400 soldiers to put down a campaign of terror.

The small South American country has been plunged into crisis after years of growing control by transnational cartels that use its ports to ship cocaine to the United States and Europe.

The widespread outburst of gang violence this week was sparked by the discovery on Sunday that one of the country’s most powerful narco bosses, Jose Adolfo Macias, known by the alias “Fito,” had escaped from prison.

On Monday, President Daniel Noboa imposed a state of emergency and nighttime curfew, but the gangs hit back with a declaration of “war” — kidnapping police, setting off explosions, and threatening random executions.

At least 16 persons have been killed so far in the violence.

Related Topics

Ecuador

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.