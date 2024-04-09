GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On history of the Shogunate
Premium

Following the success of the mini-series ‘Shogun’, a quiz on the history of the Shogunate, the hereditary military dictatorship of Japan

April 09, 2024 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On history of the Shogunate
Minamoto no Yoritomo, considered the first shogun.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | The title ‘Shogun’ is an abbreviation of the highest warrior rank ‘seii taishōgun’ and was later applied to all shogunate leaders. What does ‘seii taishōgun’ mean?
Answer : Barbarian-quelling generalissimo.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

