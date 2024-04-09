Daily Quiz | On history of the Shogunate

1 / 6 | The title 'Shogun' is an abbreviation of the highest warrior rank 'seii taishōgun' and was later applied to all shogunate leaders. What does 'seii taishōgun' mean? Answer : Barbarian-quelling generalissimo.

2 / 6 | What were the four social classes in Japan during the Tokugawa Shogunate? Answer : Warrior, farmer, artisan, and merchant.

3 / 6 | What is the significance of the Battle of Dan-no-ura in the history of the Shogunate? Answer : It led to the dominance of the Minamoto clan and the establishment of the Kamakura Shogunate.

4 / 6 | Name the shogun credited with unifying Japan after the Sengoku period? Answer : Toyotomi Hideyoshi.

5 / 6 | Name the policy of isolationism, restricting foreign influences and trade with other countries during the Tokugawa Shogunate. Answer : Sakoku