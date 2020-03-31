International

Coronavirus | Spain registers overnight death toll of 849, highest so far

The A3 motorway is pictured almost empty during rush hour amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Madrid on March 31, 2020.

The A3 motorway is pictured almost empty during rush hour amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Madrid on March 31, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The death toll rose to 8,189 on Tuesday from 7,340 on Monday.

Spain registered 849 fatalities related to coronavirus overnight — the highest number in 24 hours since the epidemic started, although the increase in percentage terms was slightly lower than in the previous days, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The death toll rose to 8,189 on Tuesday from 7,340 on Monday, while the number of cases rose to 94,417 on Tuesday from 85,195 on Monday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 3:49:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-spain-registers-overnight-death-toll-of-849-highest-so-far/article31217119.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY