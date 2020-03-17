Coronavirus | Just one fresh case in Wuhan, says China

China on Tuesday reported 21 new cases of the virus, 20 of them imported. Just one new case was confirmed in Wuhan, the Hubei provincial capital, where the illness was first detected in late December.
The update raised China’s totals to 80,881 cases and 3,226 deaths.
China this week relaxed travel restrictions in Hubei, sending thousands of workers back to long-shuttered factories.
Most of the world’s 78,000 recovered patients are in China. The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but severe illness is more likely in the elderly and people with existing health problems.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.