HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chinese Premier Li Qiang to attend G-20 virtual meet

The summit will also delve into the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

November 21, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Beijing

PTI
The G-20 virtual summit on November 22 will take forward key outcomes and action points firmed up at the annual conclave of the grouping in September under India’s presidency. Photo: X/@g20org

The G-20 virtual summit on November 22 will take forward key outcomes and action points firmed up at the annual conclave of the grouping in September under India’s presidency. Photo: X/@g20org

China on Tuesday announced that Premier Li Qiang will attend the virtual G-20 Leaders’ Summit at India’s invitation and hoped that the meeting will address global challenges through cooperation and make positive contributions to economic recovery.

The G-20 virtual summit on November 22 will take forward key outcomes and action points firmed up at the annual conclave of the grouping in September under India’s presidency, the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said in a statement.

The summit will also delve into the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Mr. Li will attend the meeting at the invitation of the Indian government, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said, addressing the media here.

“In the face of the volatile international situation and sluggish economic recovery, it is all the more important for the G20 to reinforce partnership, address global challenges through cooperation and make positive contributions to world economic recovery and global common development,” Ms. Mao said.

“China hopes that the virtual summit can pool consensus and send a positive signal to this end,” she said. The summit is also expected to push for the effective implementation of various decisions taken at the bloc’s annual summit in New Delhi over two months back.

Leaders of all G-20 members, including the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine Guest countries, and Heads of 11 International Organisations, have been invited to attend the virtual summit.

Related Topics

G20 / Israel-Palestine Conflict

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.