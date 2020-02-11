China denies role in cybertheft following Equifax accusations

China denied involvement in any hacking activities on Tuesday after the U.S. indicted four members of the Chinese military for allegedly breaking into the computer networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal information of tens of millions of people.

The Justice Department accused Beijing on Monday of engineering one of the biggest hacks in history targeting consumer data of some 145 million Americans.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China was committed to “firmly oppose and combat cyberattacks of any kind,” adding that it is a staunch defender of cybersecurity and its institutions “never engage in cybertheft of trade secrets.”

Mr. Geng also turned the accusation back on the U.S., saying past events had shown Washington is “engaging in large-scale, organised and indiscriminate cyberstealing, spying and surveillance activities on foreign governments, enterprises and individuals.”

“China is also a victim of this,” Mr. Geng said.

The accusation is the latest against Chinese suspected of breaching the computer networks of American corporations, including steel manufacturers, a hotel chain and a health insurer. It comes as the Trump administration has warned against what it sees as the growing political and economic influence of China, and efforts by Beijing to collect data for financial and intelligence purposes and to steal research and innovation.

Experts and officials say the theft represents Beijing’s interest in accumulating as much information about Americans as possible.