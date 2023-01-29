Bus crash in southern Pakistan kills at least 41

January 29, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

More than 40 people were killed after a bus fell into a ravine in the southern Pakistani province of Balochistan on January 29, according to local media.

Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum for Lasbela, a district in Balochistan, told Dawn newspaper the vehicle had crashed into a bridge, causing it to fall into a ravine and catch fire.

“The bus crashed into the pillar of a bridge while taking a U-turn near Lasbela and fell into a ravine and then caught fire,” he said.

Only three people, including a child and a woman, have been rescued alive, the official said.

He was quoted as saying 41 of the 48 people on board had been killed, while on the trip from Balochistan's capital of Quetta to the southern city of Karachi, according to Dawn.

At least 22 people were killed in June, including nine members of one family when a passenger van fell into deep ravine in Balochistan.