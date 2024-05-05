GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet votes to permanently close Al Jazeera offices in Israel

The vote comes amid deeply strained ties between Israel and the channel, which have worsened during the war against Hamas.

May 05, 2024 04:10 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - Tel Aviv

AP
The Al Jazeera Media Network logo is seen on its headquarters building in Doha. Israel Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet votes to permanently close Al Jazeera offices in Israel.

The Al Jazeera Media Network logo is seen on its headquarters building in Doha. Israel Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet votes to permanently close Al Jazeera offices in Israel. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on May 5 that his government has voted unanimously to shut down the local offices of Qatar-owned broadcaster Al Jazeera.

Mr. Netanyahu announced the decision on X, formerly Twitter, but details on the implications of the step on the channel, when it would go into effect or whether it was permanent or temporary shuttered were not immediately clear.

The decision escalated Israel’s long-running feud against Al Jazeera. It also threatened to heighten tensions with Qatar, which owns the channel, at a time when the Doha government is playing a key role in mediation efforts to halt the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu vows to shut down ‘terror channel’ Al Jazeera from broadcasting in Israel

Israel has long had a rocky relationship with Al Jazeera, accusing it of bias against it.

Al Jazeera is one of the few international media outlets to remain in Gaza throughout the war, broadcasting bloody scenes of airstrikes and overcrowded hospitals and accusing Israel of massacres. Israel accuses Al Jazeera of collaborating with Hamas.

Al Jazeera, the Doha-based broadcaster funded by Qatar’s government, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Al Jazeera’s Arabic-language broadcaster acknowledged the news in its broadcast Sunday. Its English arm continued to operate with live shots from East Jerusalem just minutes after the announcement by Netanyahu.

How bad is the humanitarian crisis in Gaza? | Explained

While Al Jazeera’s English operation often resembles the programming found on other major broadcast networks, its Arabic arm often publishes verbatim video statements from Hamas and other militant groups in the region. It similarly came under harsh U.S. criticism during America’s occupation of Iraq after its 2003 invasion toppled director Saddam Hussein.

It remains unclear how such an order would be enforced by Israel.

